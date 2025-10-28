Hidden In Mount Washington Is One Of America's Most Dangerous Hiking Trails With Record-Breaking Winds

With hundreds of miles of hiking trails and 800,000 acres of unspoiled wilderness, New Hampshire's White Mountains offer some of the best outdoor recreation in the Northeast. Home to lake towns like Gilford, the "recreation center of New Hampshire," and year-round outdoor hubs like the mountain village of North Conway, the Granite State is booming with great destinations for Type II fun.

In the heart of New Hampshire's White Mountain National Forest, the highest peak in the state (and in all the Northeast) reigns at 6,288 feet above sea level. The mighty Mount Washington towers over the surrounding summits of the Presidential Range, famous for their exposed ridgelines, record-breaking weather, and high-elevation hikes — including some of the most dangerous hiking trails in America. The Huntington Ravine Trail is the steepest hiking route in the White Mountains and one of the hardest to summit Mount Washington.

This challenging route isn't the only scary trail in the state. It has the bragging rights of being on the Terrifying 25 hiking list, a series of New Hampshire trails that are considered especially difficult and frightening. The Huntington Ravine Trail makes this list because of its rapid elevation gain, tough terrain, bouldering and rock scrambling, significant exposure to the elements, and some of the worst weather on Earth. In fact, Mount Washington's summit holds the record for the highest wind speed ever recorded by man — a jaw-dropping 231 mph in 1934 (via the Mount Washington Observatory).