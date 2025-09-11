Hidden In Southern California's Badlands Are Dark, Dangerous, And Unique Mud Caves To Explore
From towering redwood forests to Mars-like scenery at record-breaking national parks, the Golden State is home to all kinds of landscapes. Its largest state park, Anza-Borrego, is known as one of the best stargazing destinations in the country — a place this vast has a couple of surprises waiting for visitors. Nestled within the park's Carrizo Badlands is a phenomenon so unique you'd think you were in the depths of the Earth. The Arroyo Tapiado Mud Cave system is an enigmatic marvel that stands out from other tourist spots in California. Dating back 5 million years, these subterranean passages have been carved out by constant rainfall. In fact, cave excavations have yielded prehistoric mammal fossils, including mammoths and saber-toothed cats.
Its name, "Arroyo Tapiado," translates into "mud wash wall." Not only are these the most extensive network of mud caves in the world, but they're also the best preserved — with 22 identified caves and nine slot canyons. Just like giant scorpions and dinosaurs roam in Anza-Borrego's Galleta Meadows, the state park makes room for natural wonders like the caves, which almost make you believe in the Borrego Sandmen. According to the myth, they traversed the expansive desert, and these hidden caves just might have been their shelter.
Daredevils have the opportunity to discover the narrow passageways shaped over eons — you never know how long you're going to be in the caves. Boasting openings of all sizes, the cavities may trick you with their massive entrance yet culminate in a small void. The same goes for tight squeezes that seemingly appear perpetual. With tiered chambers and little light shafts illuminating the textured formations, the fascinating attraction can quickly turn into a dangerous endeavor if you're unprepared. With that in mind, there's a right and safe way to go spelunking at Arroyo Tapiado.
How to get to the Arroyo Tapiado Mud Caves
The closest major hub to the Arroyo Tapiado Mud Caves is San Diego, which is around two hours away. Situated on the park's southern perimeter, the caves are accessible by heading toward mile marker 43 on State Highway 2. From there, you'll be driving for 4.5 more miles on a dirt path before reaching a left turnoff to Arroyo Tapiado Wash, with views of the badlands dominating the horizon — you've officially arrived at the canyon, where you'll follow the foot trail that guides you to the mud caves. Keep in mind that some of these tunnels are more than 1,000 feet long and 80 feet high. You'll come across openings as wide as 35 feet, but others aren't so spacious — you might have to force your way through them.
One of the first places you'll be exploring is the Beer Belly Canyon, which quickly reaches a dead-end and starts closing in, and you can't go any further. Another one you'll be venturing into features a 328-foot-long hollow, a lot more spacious than the previous slot canyon. Continue toward the next cave, which you can enter via the two different openings. This is a medium-sized cave that stretches for nearly 200 feet.
The Plunge Pool cave's mouth is small and the hike inside is just as short. However, this adventure leads you to a two-story grotto, with a beam of light streaming in from the roof. Those who want to take it up a notch can check out the Hidden Cave. This one isn't for the faint of heart — the claustrophobe's nightmare will get you on your hands and knees in complete darkness. Only seasoned cavers should attempt this; if you don't have the correct information or map, you might not even find it.
Top tips for safely visiting Anza-Borrego's mud caves
Entering these mud caves can be a deadly mistake, and several fatalities are proof. The thing about solo escapades is that things can turn risky fast, so do not attempt this on your own. Go with a friend and let someone know where you're headed and when you'll be back. Cell service is spotty in these remote areas, so have an offline or physical map with you, as well as other means of communication. Make sure your vehicle is a 4x4 to successfully complete the canyon drive. With that said, aim to visit between October and April because the desert temperatures can be as hot as 100 degrees Fahrenheit during the day. Even so, start your hike early in the morning or later in the afternoon.
Check the weather before you go into the caves. Avoid entering them after recent rain, current rain, or anticipated rain. For safety reasons, stay off of walking on their roofs to prevent collapses. While several mud caves run pretty deep, some things are better left for the imagination. Stay aware of your surroundings and how far you are from the entrance — the mud caves have fragile structures, which can lead to sudden cave-ins. Always trust your gut when you sense danger.
The mud caves' temperatures can drop drastically in contrast to the warmer external conditions — bring a jacket if you easily get cold. Other must-haves include enough food and water to last the entire trip. You'll need flashlights, headlights, and other sources of light with you, as the caves can get pitch-black. Protective helmets or hard hats are strongly advised. After this experience, visiting Moaning Caverns Adventure Park, California's largest public cave, will be a piece of cake.