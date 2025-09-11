Hidden In Southern California's Badlands Are Dark, Dangerous, And Unique Mud Caves To Explore

From towering redwood forests to Mars-like scenery at record-breaking national parks, the Golden State is home to all kinds of landscapes. Its largest state park, Anza-Borrego, is known as one of the best stargazing destinations in the country — a place this vast has a couple of surprises waiting for visitors. Nestled within the park's Carrizo Badlands is a phenomenon so unique you'd think you were in the depths of the Earth. The Arroyo Tapiado Mud Cave system is an enigmatic marvel that stands out from other tourist spots in California. Dating back 5 million years, these subterranean passages have been carved out by constant rainfall. In fact, cave excavations have yielded prehistoric mammal fossils, including mammoths and saber-toothed cats.

Its name, "Arroyo Tapiado," translates into "mud wash wall." Not only are these the most extensive network of mud caves in the world, but they're also the best preserved — with 22 identified caves and nine slot canyons. Just like giant scorpions and dinosaurs roam in Anza-Borrego's Galleta Meadows, the state park makes room for natural wonders like the caves, which almost make you believe in the Borrego Sandmen. According to the myth, they traversed the expansive desert, and these hidden caves just might have been their shelter.

Daredevils have the opportunity to discover the narrow passageways shaped over eons — you never know how long you're going to be in the caves. Boasting openings of all sizes, the cavities may trick you with their massive entrance yet culminate in a small void. The same goes for tight squeezes that seemingly appear perpetual. With tiered chambers and little light shafts illuminating the textured formations, the fascinating attraction can quickly turn into a dangerous endeavor if you're unprepared. With that in mind, there's a right and safe way to go spelunking at Arroyo Tapiado.