This Chicago Neighborhood With Beaches Is Sadly One To Avoid (Or Explore With Caution)

Chicago, Illinois, is not commonly associated with beaches. However, there are several found on Lake Michigan, including South Shore, located in the Windy City's South Side. The neighborhood — where former first lady Michelle Obama spent her childhood — is home to South Shore Beach at South Shore Cultural Center Park, as well as Rainbow Beach Park. Visitors to these summer hot spots are offered views of the downtown skyline as they splash and play in the chilly waters of Lake Michigan. Still, you might want to explore South Shore with caution, or avoid it entirely. Although Chicago is not America's most dangerous city (that distinction goes to Illinois' East St. Louis), it does have some rough areas.

The South Shore neighborhood, nicknamed Terror Town, is riddled with gun violence, homicides, and robberies, among other offenses. It's all this that has led to it being considered one of the most dangerous in Chicago. CrimeGrade.org gives it a D+, noting the crime rate as 51.59 per 1,000 residents. Additionally, a 2024 PropertyClub report states that there is a one in 13 chance of being a crime victim in South Shore. In a Niche student poll on safety, 44% of 36 responses stated, "There are noticeable safety concerns, and there are times I don't feel safe."

This sentiment is reflected in reviews about South Shore on Niche, written by current residents. "I have lived in this neighborhood for over 20 years. Through my experience over time the neighborhood has declined with violence." Another wrote, "South Shore is an under-resourced community that needs substantial help." However, the city and the neighborhood have made efforts to transform South Shore for the better.