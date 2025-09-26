Chicago's Most Dangerous Train Stations That Tourists Should Consider Avoiding
If you're visiting Chicago for the first time, you may be feeling a little anxious. The president has called Chicago "the world's most dangerous city", and even though crime is actually lower now than it was a few years ago, residents of Chicago still reported 28,443 violent crimes in 2024.
If you're planning on using the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) buses and trains, you might be wondering if there are any sections or stops you should avoid. According to data compiled by the Illinois Policy Institute, the Green Line station at 63rd and Ashland in the West Englewood neighborhood is the most dangerous, with almost seven out of every 100,000 journeys resulting in a reported crime. Englewood also tops the charts for the most aggravated batteries in 2024, so maybe go somewhere else for dinner.
The most common crimes committed at Chicago stations are battery, followed by "deceptive practices", i.e., scams. While an incident could happen anywhere, the violent crimes you might be thinking of tend to happen outside of the popular tourist neighborhoods, and it's unlikely you'd end up there unless you decided to ride the CTA to random places all day long. It's a good idea to stick to more touristy areas, like Lincoln Park (where you'll find an underrated garden with charming trails), the Loop, Lakeview, Fulton Market, and Gold Coast. According to Nausheen Farishta from Globe Grazers, a native Chicagoan, you should think twice before visiting Englewood, West Garfield Park, East Garfield Park, Auburn Gresham, Fuller Park, Riverdale, and Washington Park.
Which Chicago train lines are the most dangerous?
You're statistically most likely to experience a crime on the Green Line. Around 1.9 out of every 100,000 journeys on a Green Line platform or station resulted in a crime during 2023-2024. Of course, this doesn't mean you have to avoid the Green Line altogether. "Green Line going south is pretty chill, but going west, I would avoid getting off between Pulaski and Austin, since that area is very rough," one Reddit commenter suggested.
Next up is the Red Line, with 1.7 out of every 100,000 journeys resulting in a reported crime. Again — this doesn't mean you need to avoid the Red Line (it stops at many locations near the Loop), but just be mindful of where you're going. Stops on the Red Line with higher average crime rates include South Loop, Roosevelt, Grand, Jackson, Sox-35th, and 95th/Dan Ryan, according to Explore. Cicero and UIC-Halsted on the Blue Line and Kedzie on the Pink Line have also been flagged as stations to avoid. You may want to consider getting on the bus rather than the "L" (Chicago's nickname for its "elevated trains"), as some people report feeling safer travelling that way. Unlike trains, buses will always have a member of staff in sight (i.e., the driver).
Chicago remains a safe place for tourists
Should you be worried about visiting Chicago altogether? Despite its reputation, Chicago doesn't rank among the most dangerous cities in America for 2025, and it had fewer reported crimes per 100,000 people than San Francisco, Nashville, and Denver, among others. "Millions of tourists come to this city every year, and most never even witness anything close to a crime," explained one Reddit commenter. "The rest of us get up, commute, work, come home, go out, and most of us barely witness a crime."
Statistics can show you where crime is most likely to occur, but ultimately, they can't predict how things might go for you. Some people make the same journey 1,000 times and never have an issue, whereas someone else could witness a crime on their very first trip. Crime can happen anywhere, so make sure to follow simple safety precautions when catching the train, like sticking to populated carriages or changing carriages if you feel unsafe. Check reviews before booking accommodation, avoid travelling alone late at night, and keep expensive items and phones out of sight where possible.
"Chicago, like any city, has areas of lower and higher crime," summarised another Redditor. "Keep your wits about you, don't walk around with your head in your phone, and if something feels sketchy; trust yourself." In other words, anyone sticking to Chicago's touristy areas is bound to have a wonderful experience, especially if they use common sense when navigating the city. To further mitigate your risk while travelling, check out the game-changing tech all women should have to increase their safety.