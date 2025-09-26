Chicago's Most Dangerous Train Stations That Tourists Should Consider Avoiding

If you're visiting Chicago for the first time, you may be feeling a little anxious. The president has called Chicago "the world's most dangerous city", and even though crime is actually lower now than it was a few years ago, residents of Chicago still reported 28,443 violent crimes in 2024.

If you're planning on using the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) buses and trains, you might be wondering if there are any sections or stops you should avoid. According to data compiled by the Illinois Policy Institute, the Green Line station at 63rd and Ashland in the West Englewood neighborhood is the most dangerous, with almost seven out of every 100,000 journeys resulting in a reported crime. Englewood also tops the charts for the most aggravated batteries in 2024, so maybe go somewhere else for dinner.

The most common crimes committed at Chicago stations are battery, followed by "deceptive practices", i.e., scams. While an incident could happen anywhere, the violent crimes you might be thinking of tend to happen outside of the popular tourist neighborhoods, and it's unlikely you'd end up there unless you decided to ride the CTA to random places all day long. It's a good idea to stick to more touristy areas, like Lincoln Park (where you'll find an underrated garden with charming trails), the Loop, Lakeview, Fulton Market, and Gold Coast. According to Nausheen Farishta from Globe Grazers, a native Chicagoan, you should think twice before visiting Englewood, West Garfield Park, East Garfield Park, Auburn Gresham, Fuller Park, Riverdale, and Washington Park.