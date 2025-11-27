The World's Largest McDonald's Is In A Florida Hot Spot With Pizza, Pasta, And Waffles

This particular McDonald's is convenient for several reasons. It's open 24 hours a day, so you can grab a quick, inexpensive bite at any time, including after spending the day wandering theme parks. The restaurant is also just off I-4, next to ICON Park, so it's in the middle of the action and easy to reach no matter where you are in the city. Finally, because it's McDonald's, even the more extravagant menu items are affordable, which can make a huge difference when you're paying for a lavish Orlando vacation.

As you approach the building, you'll notice it's two stories tall. The restaurant (including the wood-fired pizza oven) is on the bottom level, and the expansive PlayPlace is upstairs alongside seating areas. However, while the restaurant is open 24 hours, the PlayPlace closes at night, so plan accordingly if you're traveling with children. But if you visit during the day, the playground is much larger and more interactive than at any typical McDonald's, so your little ones will likely not want to leave. In addition to slides and climbing areas, there are arcade games and video game consoles at some tables.

Fortunately, with such a diverse menu at this location, you can spend the day here without getting tired of the food. For example, for breakfast, you can order Belgian waffles or customizable omelets. For lunch, you can build your own pasta (with tomato or alfredo sauce) or order a Philly cheesesteak sandwich. Finally, for dinner, get a personal-sized pizza with your choice of toppings. Best of all, for dessert, you can get cheesecake, peanut butter explosion cake, or chocolate corruption cake. Plus, servers can deliver food to tables upstairs, so you never have to leave your spot (except to use the bathroom).