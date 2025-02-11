One Of The World's Most Unique And Most Visited McDonald's Is A Themed New Mexico Gem With Cosmic Charm
In southeastern New Mexico lies the famed Roswell, a city situated in the High Great Plains and the Chihuahuan Desert. It's around three hours south of the state's capital, Santa Fe, America's oldest capital city and a world-renowned cultural paradise. Roswell has achieved global recognition for being the site of the 1947 Roswell incident, where debris from "flying saucers" was discovered on a rancher's farm. Conspiracy theorists jumped into the mix and, even today, it's not clear what is fact or fiction. Regardless of the truth, Roswell secured its reputation as a site for all things extraterrestrial. As a result, dozens of alien-themed businesses and attractions have sprouted up in the city, including UFO McDonald's.
This Roswell location of the popular fast food outlet has taken the theme to the next level. The structure is shaped like a flying saucer and, during the day, the metal appears to shine as it reflects the sun's rays. At night, the saucer emanates an otherworldly neon glow created by the LED piping covering the exterior. Also, a space-themed mural created by cartoonist Larry Welz decorates the adjacent building's wall.
Typically, franchises of the world's largest fast food chain must adhere to a particular design. Very rarely do the corporate overlords allow for deviation from these standards, except in special circumstances. The UFO McDonald's — one of the most unique and visited McDonald's locations — certainly fits in with Roswell's cosmic charm, making it a worthy stop to place on your New Mexico travel itinerary.
What to expect at UFO McDonald's
At McDonald's restaurants in other countries, you'll typically find one or two items of local fare on offer. Within the U.S., while the menu tends to be more unified, you can still discover regional specialties — and UFO McDonald's is no exception. The owner of this franchise, Nicholas Snowberger, teased some secret-menu items in an interview with KOAT 7 News, including the Land, Air, and Sea sandwich and an Apple Pie McFlurry. There are also some Southern dishes on the menu, like the Hatch Green Chile Double Cheeseburger, only available in New Mexico locations.
The menu options are not the main draw, though — it is, of course, the unique extraterrestrial theme. Guarding the restaurant are several silver alien figures in various positions; one is seated casually on a rock, while another holds a hand up to greet visitors. As you enter, you'll see the high corrugated metal ceiling, replete with aluminum piping, that mimics the interior of a space ship. Ronald McDonald, decked out in a full white space suit, hovers above, watching the happenings below. Grimace, the goofy purple mascot, is in a Coca-Cola cup turned space suit, while Birdie the Early Bird, the female aviator mascot, flies away in a large red "Out Of This World Fries!" carton. A large-scale McFlurry is also suspended above the guests, a giant ice cream spacecraft frozen in place.
Planning your visit to UFO McDonald's and Roswell
UFO McDonald's is located at 720 N. Main Street. It's only 15 minutes from Roswell Air Center, with flights available for booking through American Airlines. It's open every day of the week from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., with the drive-thru staying open until midnight. The restaurant features an indoor playground for kids containing slides, an obstacle course, and some of the McDonald's mascots. There are also several spots specifically created for photo opportunities. You can even purchase extraterrestrial-themed merch!
Once you've had your fill of this unique gem, Roswell's many other exciting attractions are waiting for you to explore. Visit the International UFO Museum and Research Center for a more complex understanding of the Roswell incident. Traveling with kids? Then head to the Roswell Space Center, where you can go on a spacewalk adventure. Created by sci-fi artist Bryan Ward, this blacklight experience is a crowd-pleaser that's fun for the whole family.
Of course, there's more to New Mexico than Roswell and aliens, and you should take some time to explore the surrounding areas. If you're here in October, then visiting Albuquerque, about 200 miles northwest of Roswell, is a must. Head to the high desert for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, one of America's most photographed events. If you're traveling during the cold season, then you should spend some time in Cloudcroft, a charming New Mexico mountain town that transforms into a stunning winter wonderland. You can hike through old-growth pine forests, ski and snowboard at the resort in the Sacramento Mountains, and explore the restored pioneer village.