One Of The World's Most Unique And Most Visited McDonald's Is A Themed New Mexico Gem With Cosmic Charm

In southeastern New Mexico lies the famed Roswell, a city situated in the High Great Plains and the Chihuahuan Desert. It's around three hours south of the state's capital, Santa Fe, America's oldest capital city and a world-renowned cultural paradise. Roswell has achieved global recognition for being the site of the 1947 Roswell incident, where debris from "flying saucers" was discovered on a rancher's farm. Conspiracy theorists jumped into the mix and, even today, it's not clear what is fact or fiction. Regardless of the truth, Roswell secured its reputation as a site for all things extraterrestrial. As a result, dozens of alien-themed businesses and attractions have sprouted up in the city, including UFO McDonald's.

This Roswell location of the popular fast food outlet has taken the theme to the next level. The structure is shaped like a flying saucer and, during the day, the metal appears to shine as it reflects the sun's rays. At night, the saucer emanates an otherworldly neon glow created by the LED piping covering the exterior. Also, a space-themed mural created by cartoonist Larry Welz decorates the adjacent building's wall.

Typically, franchises of the world's largest fast food chain must adhere to a particular design. Very rarely do the corporate overlords allow for deviation from these standards, except in special circumstances. The UFO McDonald's — one of the most unique and visited McDonald's locations — certainly fits in with Roswell's cosmic charm, making it a worthy stop to place on your New Mexico travel itinerary.