The Genius Packing Tip That Stops You From Overstuffing Your Suitcase

There are some things you can't avoid bringing that don't necessarily cause joyful feelings per se, like your phone charger or toothbrush. But this kind of joy-based packing works especially well when it comes to clothing and shoes. TikToker Amira Rajab posted a video about how she packs a suitcase after being, as she put it, "someone who severely overpacks."

She lays out all the clean clothes she might want to take on her trip on her bed, then picks her top choice in each category, like an outfit for a nice dinner out or workout clothes. She fills half her carry-on with those favorite items, and if something doesn't fit, she leaves it behind. The other half of the suitcase is reserved for toiletries and shoes to match the outfits she chose.

Other ways to incorporate the KonMari Method into packing include folding things nicely as you place them in your bag. Marie Kondo loves a nice fold, and she stacks clothes vertically rather than horizontally, making them easier to see when you open your bag instead of digging through layers. Clothes rolling is another good option to keep things compact and organized. Kondo is also a fan of using storage bags and pouches to keep smaller items — like toiletries, cords, accessories — tidy.