The Five Most Unnecessary Items You Need To Take Out Of Your Luggage Before You Go On Your Next Vacation
For all the hours spent choosing what to pack for a trip, many people end up hauling things they actually won't use at their destination. "I'll bring this, just in case," might sound harmless, but it's one of the most dangerous phrases in travel packing. You think, "What if there's a fancy dinner? What if I suddenly feel like reading three books at the beach?" Before you know it, your bag is half full of situations that may never happen. One of the best parts of traveling is coming back with more than you left with (souvenirs, artisan coffee beans, or local clothes), but a suitcase packed to the brim won't give you this freedom.
Those "just in case" items can also add weight that will slow you down in airports, or worse, tip your luggage over the airline's weight limit. Some could even create messes, cause stress, and complicate your travels in ways you didn't expect. Plus, many of the things travelers overpack can be easily replaced at their destination — if they end up needing them at all. Others might do more harm than good, drawing attention that can make you a target for pickpockets or muggers.
Trade the towel for space to bring home something special
Large towels are bulky. They take up as much room as a couple of outfits, and once they're wet, they get heavy and take forever to dry. Nothing's worse than cramming a damp towel into your suitcase and hoping it doesn't dampen everything else and leave a mildew stain all over. Also, you probably won't need it. Hotels, resorts, and most vacation rentals provide fresh towels, often more than one. Even hostels and budget accommodations rent them for a small fee. Plus, if you're headed to the beach, many resorts have dedicated beach towels available, so you won't risk staining your own with sunscreen and sand. If you really want your own, pack a travel‑friendly alternative. Lightweight microfiber travel towels can fold down to the size of a shirt and weigh less than half a pound.
But why not wait until you get to your destination to buy a towel? Go for a stroll, find a local department or grocery store, and find a towel that works for you. This will be particularly useful to those whose plane ticket only allows a carry-on or personal item. Even if you will travel with a checked suitcase, it's a good thing to have space for souvenirs at your destination.
Go digital to save your back and your baggage allowance
Literature majors know the temptation to carry around five books on vacation — one for the plane, one for the beach, another for the evenings right before bed, and so on. But physical books are sneaky weight hogs. A single hardcover can weigh two pounds, the same as a pair of shoes, and even paperbacks add up fast.
An e‑reader like a Kindle or Kobo can store thousands of books and still weigh less than a small notebook. If you don't feel like buying new electronics, just download an e-reader app on your smartphone or tablet. If you prefer listening, audiobooks can keep you company while you rest your eyes on long flights and bus rides. Also, some public libraries offer members the opportunity to borrow e-books, magazines, and audiobooks with free subscriptions to apps like Libby. There's also reading flexibility in traveling book‑free. Mid‑trip, you can instantly buy new e-books without hunting for an English‑language bookstore.
These toiletries and bottles can stay home
Shampoo and conditioner bottles are among the heaviest, bulkiest items travelers toss into their bags. Those big bottles eat up valuable space and add weight you'll feel every time you lift your suitcase. If you're flying, they create an extra hassle at security. To comply with TSA liquid rules, you'll need to transfer them into tiny travel bottles or risk tossing them at the checkpoint. And if one leaks, you could be unpacking a conditioner‑soaked wardrobe on day one of your trip or have your electronics ruined. For most trips, they're also completely unnecessary. Unless you're heading somewhere truly remote, your hotel, guesthouse, or Airbnb will almost always provide these toiletries free of charge. Even many hostels now stock shared shower products.
If there's a specific brand you can't live without, there are smarter ways to bring your favorites. Solid shampoo and conditioner bars are compact, lightweight, and completely spill‑proof. A travel‑size set of liquids is another option, but you can just as easily buy full‑size bottles at your destination's local grocery stores or beauty salons. Also, some international hotels accept deliveries for guests, so you can ship your preferred brand to the hotel in advance.
Nix the hairdryer — there's one at almost every hotel
Folding hairdryers might seem small enough to toss into your bag, but don't fall for it. Even compact travel versions are bulky, awkwardly shaped, and add weight you'll feel every time you lift your suitcase. Worse, if you're flying internationally, your dryer may not even work without a voltage converter, and using the wrong voltage can fry the motor or trip a fuse.
For most trips, you simply won't need your own. Hotels, Airbnbs, and even many hostels provide hairdryers as standard amenities. That means your dryer will likely sit unused at the bottom of your bag, taking up room that could be better used for something you'll actually enjoy, like a local market find or that extra pair of sandals. Granted, many hotel hairdryers may leave much to be desired, so if you're traveling for a wedding, photo shoot, or business function where your appearance is part of the job, salons are easy to find in most cities. You can even can buy a hairdryer at your destination. Some from popular brands like Revlon can cost under $20. If you really need to bring one in your luggage, make sure to pack a collapsible or lightweight dual‑voltage travel hairdryer to minimize bulk and ensure it works abroad without a converter.
Skip jewelry (or any other valuables) you'd hate to lose
Are you planning to travel with that heirloom necklace from your grandmother? Or maybe the diamond earrings you wore on your wedding day? Beautiful pieces like these deserve to be worn but not necessarily on the road. The risk of losing or damaging irreplaceable jewelry skyrockets when you travel. Airports, hotels, and crowded tourist spots create countless opportunities for valuables to go missing or get stolen. Maybe you went for a quick swim, got distracted for a second, or just forgot to lock the hotel safe. And if you lose a sentimental piece, replacing it may be impossible. No insurance policy can restore its emotional value.
There's also the matter of safety. Flashy jewelry can attract unwanted attention and make you a target for thieves. Even if you're careful, constant worry about your jewelry's security can chip away at your peace of mind and distract from your trip. Instead, travel with a few versatile pieces you'll enjoy without anxiety, like a simple pair of studs, a minimalist necklace, or a fun fashion bracelet. These items can elevate your outfits without putting something precious at risk. You could also shop for unique, locally made accessories at your destination.
However, if you must bring treasures with you for a wedding or another formal event, be extra careful. During transit, keep them on you rather than in checked luggage that can be delayed, lost, or mishandled. Lock these items in your room's safe, or ask if the hotel offers safe deposit boxes, which are often more secure.