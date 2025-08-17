The Five Most Unnecessary Items You Need To Take Out Of Your Luggage Before You Go On Your Next Vacation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For all the hours spent choosing what to pack for a trip, many people end up hauling things they actually won't use at their destination. "I'll bring this, just in case," might sound harmless, but it's one of the most dangerous phrases in travel packing. You think, "What if there's a fancy dinner? What if I suddenly feel like reading three books at the beach?" Before you know it, your bag is half full of situations that may never happen. One of the best parts of traveling is coming back with more than you left with (souvenirs, artisan coffee beans, or local clothes), but a suitcase packed to the brim won't give you this freedom.

Those "just in case" items can also add weight that will slow you down in airports, or worse, tip your luggage over the airline's weight limit. Some could even create messes, cause stress, and complicate your travels in ways you didn't expect. Plus, many of the things travelers overpack can be easily replaced at their destination — if they end up needing them at all. Others might do more harm than good, drawing attention that can make you a target for pickpockets or muggers.