America's Safest Big City For Walkers And Bikers Is A Bustling Hub Putting Pedestrians First

Some may know New York City for its world-famous shopping on the luxurious Fifth Avenue. Others know it for the scenic Central Park named the best tourist attraction in America. And in 2025, NYC earned a new distinction that may come as a surprise: It was named the safest city for cyclists and pedestrians in a study by the personal injury law firm Wagner Reese. The stereotype of bustling sidewalks and honking cars at jammed intersections that springs to mind when you think of NYC might have some truth to it, but the numbers show safety perseveres over the chaos. The city achieved the lowest fatality rate for walkers and bikers of all of the U.S. cities on the list not by pure chance, but with a series of policies implemented over the past decade, from decreased speed limits to protected walkways and bike lanes.

The Wagner Reese study looked at 290 cities across America, giving each a risk score based on fatality rates for pedestrians and cyclists, measured against state averages and general walkability and bikeability. NYC had the lowest risk score, at 5.85 out of 100, followed by Irvine (6.2) and Boston (10.35). According to data from the NYC Department of Transportation, there were 51 pedestrian deaths in the first six months of 2025 and only one non-electric bike death. If the trend holds steady, that will put NYC's pedestrian and biker fatality rate at about 1.2 deaths per 100,000 people annually. By contrast, the riskiest city in the Wagner Reese report, Baton Rouge, had a cyclist and pedestrian fatality rate of 4.7 deaths per 100,000 people for 2024, based on data from the Center for Analytics & Research in Transportation for the East Baton Rouge parish — nearly quadruple that of NYC.