2 Beaches In The Los Angeles Area I Go To For The Most Spectacular Sunsets
With over 260 sunny days a year and endless dreamy beaches, no trip to Los Angeles, California, is complete without watching the sun set over the water. While most visitors flock to places like Venice (one of the most filmed beaches in the world) or the equally iconic Santa Monica (and then end up complaining about how touristy and unimpressive LA beaches are), there are so many spots that go overlooked when it comes to dazzling sunsets. As a Los Angeles County local of nearly eight years and an avid beach-goer, I've made my rounds of the more touristy — and more under-the-radar — beaches along LA's 75 miles of shoreline, and I've found two excellent spots that I return to time and time again.
Although wintertime in Los Angeles isn't exactly sunbathing weather, it's still beach time all year-round here. In fact, sunsets are especially spectacular during the winter, thanks to the cooler temperatures and drier air. So don't let the cold weather (or the Los Angeles version of cold) stop you from experiencing the magic that's a West Coast sunset at these two LA beaches.
Hermosa Beach
This lesser-visited coastal city feels like one of Los Angeles' best-kept secrets. With its 94-acre beach, volleyball nets scattered across the sand, and a picturesque pier stretching along the water, Hermosa Beach is everything you look for in a quintessential California beach — without the crowds. Tucked away in the South Bay, Hermosa Beach goes unnoticed by most tourists. In fact, I didn't even check it out myself until several years after moving to the LA area. But since that first visit, I've returned again and again — and there's no better time than at sunset.
One of Hermosa Beach's highlights is its cute downtown, filled with shops and restaurants, which is located just steps from the ocean. I love grabbing a meatball sub from Mickey's Italian Deli, or a couple of New York-style pizza slices from Paisano's Pizza to eat in front of the water. If, after sunset, you'd rather forgo the sand and dine at an actual table, La Playita Mexican Cafe is another gem that's been around for decades and is affordably priced. And in a rare move for Los Angeles, parking is even fairly easy in Hermosa Beach, with plenty of free spots around the local community center, just a 15-minute walk away from the pier.
El Matador State Beach
This Malibu beach is often called California's most stunning, and I would have to agree. Located within Robert H. Meyer Memorial State Beach with its rock formations, sea caves, and secluded atmosphere, El Matador State Beach is amazing any time of day — but at sunset, it's nothing short of magical. Although it's popular among locals — and photographers, as you're bound to always see at least one photoshoot going on when you come here — many tourists seem to miss it due to its hidden-away location off the highway. Note that accessing the beach requires a short hike and climbing down some stairs.
If you'd like to make a picnic of it, my favorite place to stop is about 20 minutes from the beach, at Broad Street Oyster Company, for a buttery lobster roll. Although a number of locations have popped up throughout Los Angeles and beyond over the past few years, it all began at this Malibu storefront, which opened in 2017. Parking is a bit trickier at El Matador — there's just a small lot that tends to fill up quickly, so it's best to plan to arrive at least a couple of hours before sunset. If you have no luck in the lot, you'll have to find parking farther down Pacific Coast Highway or in one of the neighborhoods nearby.