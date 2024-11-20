Feel The Essence Of Southern Cali At This Lesser-Visited Coastal City Renowned For Its Beach
Located next to Manhattan Beach, an underrated California community, is another one of Los Angeles's best coastal destinations: Hermosa Beach. Although it does not have the fame or as many visitors as tourist-heavy Santa Monica or Venice Beach, it should. Hermosa Beach, located in the South Bay, is everything you imagine a Southern California beach town to be. One Yelp reviewer described Hermosa Beach as having, "Beautiful waves, gorgeous skies." It also features endless palm trees, pristine weather, and luxury homes situated only feet away from the sand on a path known as The Strand.
The beach spans 94 acres, so there's plenty of space to catch some rays, bathe in the sea, and surf. Beachgoers enjoy this stretch of sand at all times of year. Aside from the waves, there are lifeguard towers, volleyball courts, and restrooms onsite. Those who prefer to stay off the sand can walk The Strand and take in the incredible ocean views and Southern California essence.
Visitors can also bike and roller skate. Bike rentals are offered at Hermosa Cyclery, located by The Strand near the Hermosa Beach Pier, another highlight. At the pier, visitors can fish, feel the coastal breeze, breathe in the sultry smell of the ocean, and watch the sunset. Once the sun goes down, the Hermosa Beach Pier is home to nightlife hotspots, such as The Lighthouse Cafe, featured in the 2016 film "La La Land." Aside from all of this, Hermosa Beach has numerous local businesses that visitors will no doubt be delighted by.
Eateries and shops in Hermosa Beach, California
Hermosa Beach only encompasses 1.4 square miles. As such, the area is incredibly walkable and easy to explore. Although compact, visitors will find a number of incredible eateries – arguably some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles. For breakfast, Martha's is an excellent choice. Located off The Strand, menu items include omelets, eggs Benedict, and pancakes. For a cup of Joe or a quick breakfast bagel, there's Lucky 7 Coffee, serving everything from Turkish coffee to a strawberry Matcha latte.
Want a good burger and tater tots after a long day at the beach? Don't miss Proudly Serving, which specializes in smash burgers. For amazing pasta dishes, such as lobster angel hair and penne primavera, head to The Bottle Inn. In 2023, the eatery was voted best Italian by the Los Angeles Times Best of the Southland survey. For dessert, Creamy Boys Ice Cream near the Hermosa Beach Pier is a must. With flavors like mixed berry or banana, this icy treat tastes more like a smoothie than ice cream. With spots like these, Hermosa Beach should be on your radar as another underrated foodie destination in America.
If you're looking to do some shopping, curious... is a lovely spot located a few blocks away from the pier. It features a treasure trove of items including humorous gifts, quirky home decor, and much more. For those who enjoy hunting for vintage finds, stop by Stars Antique Market. Housed in a red barn that's over a century old, it's hard to miss.
Book a seaside stay in Hermosa Beach, California
If Hermosa Beach's shoreline and restaurants don't fill your itinerary, there's more to do. For instance, you can catch a show at The Comedy & Magic Club. Late night talk show host Jay Leno and others perform at this 18-and-over institution. If you want to further relish in Los Angeles' immaculate weather, stroll the Greenbelt, a lush forest-like trail.
Want to stay longer and embrace the SoCal lifestyle? Book a room at the Beach House or the pet-friendly Sea Sprite Hotel. Both are located on The Strand and have oceanfront rooms and top ratings on Tripadvisor. You can also find accommodations on Airbnb.
There are some things to keep in mind for your visit to Hermosa Beach. While you can walk your fur baby on The Strand, dogs are unfortunately not allowed on the beach. For those who are driving, paid parking lots and metered street parking are available. Take note that parking citations are rampant in town.