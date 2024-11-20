Feel The Essence Of Southern Cali At This Lesser-Visited Coastal City Renowned For Its Beach

Located next to Manhattan Beach, an underrated California community, is another one of Los Angeles's best coastal destinations: Hermosa Beach. Although it does not have the fame or as many visitors as tourist-heavy Santa Monica or Venice Beach, it should. Hermosa Beach, located in the South Bay, is everything you imagine a Southern California beach town to be. One Yelp reviewer described Hermosa Beach as having, "Beautiful waves, gorgeous skies." It also features endless palm trees, pristine weather, and luxury homes situated only feet away from the sand on a path known as The Strand.

The beach spans 94 acres, so there's plenty of space to catch some rays, bathe in the sea, and surf. Beachgoers enjoy this stretch of sand at all times of year. Aside from the waves, there are lifeguard towers, volleyball courts, and restrooms onsite. Those who prefer to stay off the sand can walk The Strand and take in the incredible ocean views and Southern California essence.

Visitors can also bike and roller skate. Bike rentals are offered at Hermosa Cyclery, located by The Strand near the Hermosa Beach Pier, another highlight. At the pier, visitors can fish, feel the coastal breeze, breathe in the sultry smell of the ocean, and watch the sunset. Once the sun goes down, the Hermosa Beach Pier is home to nightlife hotspots, such as The Lighthouse Cafe, featured in the 2016 film "La La Land." Aside from all of this, Hermosa Beach has numerous local businesses that visitors will no doubt be delighted by.

