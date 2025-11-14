This Annoying Trash Habit From Passengers Drives Flight Attendants Up A Wall
Flying calls for a healthy dose of self-awareness, consideration for others, patience, and plain common sense. When you're jam-packed like sardines on a plane with hundreds of others, it's not the time for anyone to be acting like the main character. Everyone's trying to get somewhere, and the flight crew does their best to make sure it happens safely, comfortably, and on time.
However, flight attendants see no shortage of bad behavior from passengers throughout their careers. Whether it's out of ignorance or malice, passengers who leave their manners on the ground (if they have any to begin with) make a flight attendant's job more stressful. And there are a handful of things flight attendants want you to stop doing, from not keeping your children under control to waiting until drink service to use the bathroom. Not only do some of these things make their job harder and inconvenience other passengers, but they're simply annoying. That's especially true when it comes to handing over your garbage at the wrong time.
One of the biggest misconceptions about flight attendants is that they're glorified restaurant servers. While they do serve beverages, snacks, and sometimes meals during flights, this is not their primary responsibility — it's actually the safety of everyone on board. For that reason, it's not reasonable to thrust your crumpled-up cookie wrappers and other trash into their hands as they walk by. Instead, wait for one of the many designated times they come through the cabin, prepared with gloves and a trash bag.
The ins and outs of trash etiquette on a plane
On most airplanes, flight attendants walk through the cabin multiple times to collect trash from passengers — usually at least once after the drink/snack/meal service and again before you land. Some airlines may have trash service a handful of times, especially on long-haul flights. But, rest assured, they will come by at some point, typically donning gloves, to collect anything you need to toss. In the meantime, just hold on to it.
In most cases, you can crumple everything up and stuff it in your drink cup or empty snack bag. Many passengers tuck it into the seatback pocket temporarily, but this is generally frowned on by flight staff because it often gets left behind and leaves a mess. Instead, stash your trash in your bag or pocket until the flight attendant swings back by and asks for it. When they do come by, hand it over neatly so it doesn't accidentally drop everywhere or on your neighbor. Also, never try to hand a used sick bag to the flight attendant. For sanitary reasons, that should go in the lavatory trash or off the plane with you to throw away at the airport. It's generally more polite if you do this with anything gross, like used tissues you've been sneezing into.
If you really want to get rid of the trash right away — or you slept through trash collection time (it happens) — you can dispose of it in the plane's lavatory bin. You might also be able to use the galley trash bin; however, don't give it to the flight attendant to take with their bare hands. Politely ask where you might put it (although, really, just take it to the bathroom if you're already up).