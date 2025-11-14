This Annoying Trash Habit From Passengers Drives Flight Attendants Up A Wall

Flying calls for a healthy dose of self-awareness, consideration for others, patience, and plain common sense. When you're jam-packed like sardines on a plane with hundreds of others, it's not the time for anyone to be acting like the main character. Everyone's trying to get somewhere, and the flight crew does their best to make sure it happens safely, comfortably, and on time.

However, flight attendants see no shortage of bad behavior from passengers throughout their careers. Whether it's out of ignorance or malice, passengers who leave their manners on the ground (if they have any to begin with) make a flight attendant's job more stressful. And there are a handful of things flight attendants want you to stop doing, from not keeping your children under control to waiting until drink service to use the bathroom. Not only do some of these things make their job harder and inconvenience other passengers, but they're simply annoying. That's especially true when it comes to handing over your garbage at the wrong time.

One of the biggest misconceptions about flight attendants is that they're glorified restaurant servers. While they do serve beverages, snacks, and sometimes meals during flights, this is not their primary responsibility — it's actually the safety of everyone on board. For that reason, it's not reasonable to thrust your crumpled-up cookie wrappers and other trash into their hands as they walk by. Instead, wait for one of the many designated times they come through the cabin, prepared with gloves and a trash bag.