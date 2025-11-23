The Most Photographed Place In Colorado Is An Unreal Mountain View Near Aspen
When you sit back and think about Colorado, there are probably a few things that immediately come to mind. Epic mountain vistas? Sure. Incredible skiing? Check. Red Rocks? You bet. From ghost towns and old mines, the Centennial State really is a dreamy destination for camera-wielding types, evoking old Wild West vibes as modern-day cowboys ride out toward the horizon. Considering the competition for Insta-worthy shots, you won't be surprised to learn that the most photographed place in this state is a pretty picturesque spot. Just about 10 miles west of Aspen (a celeb-ridden alpine playground), the Maroon Bells are a bucket-list essential.
In a state that is no stranger to skyscraper rock formations, it takes something special for a set of mountains to be thought of as the most photogenic of them all. Backed up by over 300 million years of geologic activity, the Maroon Bells have got more than enough to intrigue even the most tired and seen-it-all outdoor enthusiast. Step into this glacial valley, where 14,000-foot peaks shaped like bells rule the roost, and you'll be blown away by what you encounter.
If you look one way in Maroon Valley, you'll be gazing upon uniquely shaded mountains, colored by the weathering of an iron-bearing mineral called hematite. In the other direction, you'll feel completely and utterly powerless as your head transforms into a heart-eyed emoji at the sight of Maroon Lake's stunning reflections. Readers planning a Colorado road trip soon simply must have this White River National Forest gem at the top of their itinerary.
Getting to the most photographed place in Colorado
You don't visit a breathtakingly beautiful outdoorsy destination like Colorado to spend all your time in your hotel room, staring at the walls. This is a state where putting on your hiking gear, and hitting the trails is a must. That being said, it doesn't take much in the way of physical exertion to soak up the classic postcard view of Maroon Lake.
The iconic view seen in photographs is situated a stone's throw from the Maroon Lake parking area, where the popular Maroon Bells Scenic Shuttle from downtown Aspen will drop you off in the warmer months (Maroon Creek Road is closed in winter). You'll be happy to hear that mountain-man levels of fitness aren't required to get the shot that everyone craves. Keep in mind, however, that this major attraction gets busy in summer and autumn, especially since Colorado is one of the best states to see fall foliage. So if you're visiting during these times, be sure to make a reservation for the shuttle or car park. Also, try and go during the week if you can — you're more likely to get a photo without anyone else in it.
Fancy being a bit more intrepid? Rent an e-bike from the Four Mountain Sports at the base of Aspen Highlands or, for a longer ride, Aspen itself, before making your way up Maroon Creek Road like a turbo-charged cyclist crushing an alpine stage of the Tour de France. In winter, with the road shut, some even choose to cross-country ski, snowshoe, or snowmobile to the area.
Making the most of the outdoors at Maroon Bells
If you want to get away from the crowds and cars at Maroon Bells, your best bet is to march purposefully away from the parking area to one of the hiking trails on offer. Your obvious starting point on this front is the 1.7-mile loop that goes around the lake, a route that will make you feel like a performer in the center of a natural amphitheater — singing is optional. Another well-trodden path here is the 3.6-mile round-trip trek to Crater Lake, but it is popular for a reason.
For something a bit more extreme, consider tackling the 11-mile hike to Crested Butte or the Four-Pass Loop. The latter of these is a spectacular 26-mile trail featuring four passes over 12,000 feet. Another option in these parts is the brilliantly named Buckskin Pass Trail, a 9-mile round-trip hike where the sweat-inducing efforts of an ascent through alpine meadows are rewarded by gorgeous, overlooking views. Needless to say, don't consider tackling one of the area's 14,000-foot peaks, known as "fourteeners," unless you're sitting on a wealth of mountaineering equipment and experience — they're no joke.
With so much beauty for your eyes to absorb here, camping is highly recommended. The Silver Bell Campground sits on the banks of Maroon Creek and, thanks to the presence of 14 tent sites, gives adventurous travelers the chance to spend a night in the soul-soothing surrounds of the White River National Forest. It doesn't get much better than waking up to the sights, sounds, and smells of aspen groves, wildflower meadows, and neck-craning spruce and fir forests. Searching for similar adventures in Colorado? Get yourself to the nearby town of Marble for waterfalls and wild trails.