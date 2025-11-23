The Most Photographed Place In Colorado Is An Unreal Mountain View Near Aspen

When you sit back and think about Colorado, there are probably a few things that immediately come to mind. Epic mountain vistas? Sure. Incredible skiing? Check. Red Rocks? You bet. From ghost towns and old mines, the Centennial State really is a dreamy destination for camera-wielding types, evoking old Wild West vibes as modern-day cowboys ride out toward the horizon. Considering the competition for Insta-worthy shots, you won't be surprised to learn that the most photographed place in this state is a pretty picturesque spot. Just about 10 miles west of Aspen (a celeb-ridden alpine playground), the Maroon Bells are a bucket-list essential.

In a state that is no stranger to skyscraper rock formations, it takes something special for a set of mountains to be thought of as the most photogenic of them all. Backed up by over 300 million years of geologic activity, the Maroon Bells have got more than enough to intrigue even the most tired and seen-it-all outdoor enthusiast. Step into this glacial valley, where 14,000-foot peaks shaped like bells rule the roost, and you'll be blown away by what you encounter.

If you look one way in Maroon Valley, you'll be gazing upon uniquely shaded mountains, colored by the weathering of an iron-bearing mineral called hematite. In the other direction, you'll feel completely and utterly powerless as your head transforms into a heart-eyed emoji at the sight of Maroon Lake's stunning reflections. Readers planning a Colorado road trip soon simply must have this White River National Forest gem at the top of their itinerary.