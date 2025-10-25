Tucked In Colorado's Elk Mountains Near Aspen Is A Marble-Mining Hamlet With Waterfalls And Wild Trails

When you plan vacations in Colorado, there are a few popular towns you may be considering visiting, including Crested Butte, Glenwood Springs, and Aspen, the priciest vacation destination in the United States, despite the cost. However, in the middle of all of these popular vacation spots you may never have heard of, no matter how much time you spend in the area, is a place called Marble, Colorado.

It earned its name thanks to the beautiful stone you'll find nearby. People started flocking into the area in the 1880s to capitalize on the marble in the area. It was a productive quarry, and the mined stone shipped all over the country, including in Washington DC, to form the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The stone is known as Yule Marble because it was found in the Yule Creek area.

Even at its peak in the early 1900s, Marble wasn't the busiest of towns and the population maxed out at right around 1,500 individuals. However, the popularity didn't last long. By 1942, the mining started to decrease. By 1988, the quarry was completely abandoned and fewer than 50 residents remained in the town. Over the years, it's slowly come back, and now has a population of about 230 people. While it never managed to reach its previous fame, the mine is active and still ships out high-quality material. Marble is in the Rocky Mountains. Specifically, it is near the headwaters of Crystal River, and is part of the Elk Mountain Range. Because of its locations, it is an amazing destination for outdoor adventurers and offers beautiful and wild trails as well as waterfalls to explore.