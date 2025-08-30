The Top U.S. Destinations To See Fall Foliage In 2025 Are Bursting With Color, Cozy Stays, And Scenic Drives
During the summer, we often take trips to beach resorts for family vacations, find all the ways to be outdoors, and do whatever we can to make the most of the warmer temperatures. After a while, though, the onset of fall can feel like a fabulous excuse to finally slow down, relax, and get cozy. It's also an amazing time to plan a getaway, whether for a weekend or a week-long road trip, to see some of the most brilliant autumnal displays in the country.
From Vermont's blazing red sugar maples to Colorado's glowing yellow aspens, show-stopping displays can be found in just about every region of the U.S. Many of the most postcard-worthy areas are complemented by scenic byways, and small towns boast plenty of comfy places to curl up with a hot cocoa at the end of a full day outdoors.
While foliage forecasters can estimate when leaf colors will peak, weather conditions,specific leaf pigments, and intensity of sunlight have a big impact on when and how vibrant leaves turn. Displays can vary by region and year. Colorado, for example, may see an earlier display this year due to the state's ongoing drought conditions. To help you plan, here are 12 of the best places to see fall foliage in 2025, complete with opportunities for great hikes, picturesque detours, and iconic local landmarks.
San Juan Mountains, Colorado
Starting in mid-September, Colorado's high country is set to explode with fall color. Some of the first areas to reach peak glow in the country are in the soaring High Rockies, many of which exceed 14,000 feet and are encircled by picturesque lakes and groves of aspens that radiate with flickering, bright yellow leaves. And there are plenty of astonishing views to be had in the autumn, from the iconic Maroon Bells near Aspen to views from Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park. And the San Juan Mountains, home to a scenic byway that's an "essential journey for road trippers," offer some of the best views around.
The San Juan Skyway loops from Ridgway south to Durango, then west to Cortez, and northbound again via Stoner and Rico. The real fall show happens along its dramatic, mountainous stretches of Highways 550 and 145, where beautiful mountain vistas frame incredible fall hues. High-elevation spots like Silverton will see color starting in mid-September, while lower-elevation destinations like Durango, Dolores, and Pagosa Springs will see some of the most brilliant color in mid-October. Cozy up at The Imogene in downtown Ouray, a glorious high country town encircled by mountains. Take in spectacular views from the rooftop bar or, if you're feeling adventurous, along the 5.4-mile Ouray Perimeter Trail.
White Mountains, New Hampshire
If crisp air, scenic hikes, apple cider, and fall festivals aren't to be missed, look no further than the White Mountains of New Hampshire. This gorgeous range is about a 3-hour drive north from Boston and about two hours northwest of Portland, Maine, making it a perfect destination for a long weekend. Take in sweeping views from the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway or the one-of-a-kind Mount Washington Cog Railway, which summits the highest peak in the eastern U.S. You'll also love a dramatic spin along the Mount Washington Auto Road, where you can book a guided tour or take a self-guided trip at your own pace. This historic, 7.6-mile road has been attracting visitors to the 6,288-foot summit of Mount Washington since 1906, offering jaw-dropping views of the surrounding peaks.
Colors typically start to pop in the White Mountains in late September and continue into the first couple of weeks of October. Head to Franconia Notch State Park if you've got your camper in tow, or head to The Inn at Whitney's Farm in Jackson, which features stylish, cabin-inspired guest rooms and a two-bedroom cottage. It's also home to the wonderfully atmospheric Shovel Handle Pub, replete with rustic wood beams, a stone hearth, and warm lighting — perfect for enjoying live music and a warming drink, like the tavern's signature Timber & Rye old-fashioned.
Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada
As if the Sierra Nevada Mountains weren't scenic enough, just wait until you see them illuminated by the glow of fall. Framed by aspens that turn bright yellow starting in early October, and are estimated to peak in 2025 around October 15. Lake Tahoe is an ideal destination for beautiful drives, lake views, and luxurious places to stay. And with its network of trails, it's ideal for hikes, too. Head out on a portion of the 165-mile Tahoe Rim Trail loop for panoramic views, or take a relaxing walk around Spooner Lake in its namesake state park.
On the eastern shore, hop in the car for one of the most picturesque Lake Tahoe road trips with mountain views, quiet towns, and crystal-clear water. The 28-mile Lake Tahoe Scenic Byway starts on U.S. Highway 50, heading north from Stateline to Spooner Lake, where it intersects with State Route 28 to lead you up to Crystal Bay. If you've got time for a little detour, don't miss a half-hour jaunt south to Hope Valley, home to some of California's best fall foliage views, where you can stay in "a modern adventurer's paradise" at Desolation Hotel. Eco-friendly, luxury "wildernests" combine contemporary amenities with the timeless feel of a rustic mountain lodge, complete with in-room fireplaces, a sauna, and seasonal fare at Sorensen's Cafe.
Stowe and Smugglers' Notch, Vermont
At 9,217 square miles, Vermont may clock in as the 43rd largest state in the country, but don't let its size fool you into thinking it doesn't boast some of the best leaf-peeping. Three-quarters of the state is covered by forest, and the Green Mountain State is also where you'll find the highest concentration of sugar maples anywhere in the U.S., notable for blazing red-orange foliage in the autumn. Take in spectacular views over the mountains in the fall from places like Mount Mansfield, where you can embark on one of the area's most scenic drives: Smugglers' Notch Scenic Highway.
Beginning in the quaint town of Stowe, one of America's best small towns nicknamed "Fall's Color Capital," the rural route winds about 13 miles northwest via Vermont Route 108 along fields and groves of trees. As you ascend toward the titular Smugglers' Notch, a narrow pass with tight curves and abundant tree cover, you'll be treated to endless autumnal displays. Stowe is a popular resort town with myriad choices for exceptional lodging, like the historic Green Mountain Inn, which has been operating since 1833, or The Lodge at Spruce Peak. This year, plan for peak color around early to mid-October.
Blue Ridge Parkway, Virginia and North Carolina
Among scenic byways in the U.S., not many rival the historic Blue Ridge Parkway, which connects North Carolina's Great Smoky Mountains National Park to Virginia's Shenandoah National Park along 469 miles. Stick a pin just about anywhere in the Appalachians, and you'll be likely to find incredible fall color. This year, plan for early to mid-October. And to make the most of a relaxing pace — the parkway's posted speed limit is 45 miles per hour and occasionally slower — you can pick out a segment to do over the course of a day or two.
Some of the best views can be found at Craggy Gardens at milepost 364.6, where you can take a hike along the Craggy Pinnacle Trail for 360-degree panoramic views of the mountains. For a stunning photo-op, check out the Linn Cove Viaduct at milepost 304.4, a curving bridge that hugs Grandfather Mountain. Asheville is a popular stopover for travelers along the Blue Ridge Parkway, with numerous places to drop your bags for a night or to use as a base camp. Check into the unique and historic Log Cabin Motor Court, a national landmark built in 1917, which features tiny log cabins brimming with rustic charm. Of course, don't miss timeless stays at Shenandoah National Park, too, like Skyland or Big Meadows Lodge, plus Lewis Mountain Cabins and a series of primitive cabins throughout the park.
Door County, Wisconsin
The Door Peninsula, Wisconsin's "thumb" in Lake Michigan, is one of the most splendid Great Lakes destinations in fall thanks to more than 300 miles of shoreline dotted with limestone bluffs, quaint towns, historic sites, and, of course, woods. Historic resorts like Ephraim's Eagle Harbor Inn, established in 1948, or Beachfront Inn in Bailey's Harbor offer some of the most stunning lake views, with easy access to excellent places for leaf-peeping. Ellison Bay, toward the top of the peninsula, typically enjoys peak color from mid- to late October.
The beautiful Door County Coastal Byway connects you to unmatched views along a 66-mile route that begins in Sturgeon Bay and works its way around in a loop. One of the most photographed stretches of road in the county sits at the crest of this route — a mysteriously very curvy part of Highway 42 that is thought to have been devised by landscape architect Jens Jensen, who founded the nearby Clearing Folk School. Take a memorable spin along this playful road when the leaves of beech, aspen, birch, and sugar maple accompany you with a vivid display. Newport State Park, just about five miles south of the curvy bit of the coastal byway, is Wisconsin's only wilderness park, with 30 miles of trails and backpack camping for an immersive experience. Just remember to pack an extra layer.
The Berkshires, Massachusetts
Rural, meandering roads offer endless opportunities to enjoy bursts of autumn color in The Berkshires. This splendid Massachusetts county brims with opportunities to stop for apples and cider at go-to spots like Hilltop Orchards near Richmond, which is also home to Furnace Brook Winery. And if you're up for an outdoorsy challenge, lace up the hiking boots and head to the Mount Greylock State Reservation near Lanesborough, where the Bellows Pipe Trail leads you 5.8 miles to the summit for unparalleled views from Massachusetts' highest point.
Also perched on the summit of Mount Greylock is the historic Bascom Lodge, built from locally quarried stone during the Great Depression by a group of volunteers in the Civilian Conservation Corps. Its rustic Arts & Crafts style is mirrored in its simple yet elegant furnishings and ornate wallpaper. Tuck in for a special prix-fixe dinner, too, with one seating per night. Dinner reservations are required, but if you prefer something a bit more casual, both guests and the general public are welcome to breakfast every morning. Bascom Lodge's season runs until October 19, but if you're planning to visit a little later — peak foliage is expected around mid-October — get cozy at Maple Terrace in Williamstown or, a bit further south, The Inn at Stockbridge.
The Mighty 5, Utah
The desert might not be the first place you think of when planning to make the best of fall foliage, but come autumn, cottonwoods, canyon maple, and Gambel oak blaze with color against the dramatic rock formations of the Utah desert. Zion, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, Arches, and Bryce Canyon National Parks — known as the "The Mighty 5" — are also very pleasant temperature-wise in the fall, with warm days and cool nights. Trees begin to change color at higher elevations first, trickling down the mesas and canyons by late October or early November. These famously crowded parks are also a little more relaxed during this time of year.
Hands down, drives through these five national parks offer some of the Southwest's most spectacular views, no matter the season. Make Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab or Springdale your base camp for fantastic driving routes, including a 50-mile trip from Moab to Arches National Park — it's a good idea to visit the park's scenic routes before 9 a.m. or after 2 p.m. to avoid the heaviest crowds — or a 100-mile drive from Moab to Canyonlands. On the latter route, check out the 17-mile byway known as Potash Road, full of canyons, unique rock art, and the best of Moab.
Hudson Valley, NY
The Hudson River Valley has long been an inspiration for artists, from the eponymous Hudson River School painters in the late 19th century to the artists and gallerists who live and work there today. Easy to reach from New York City by both car and rail, the area is a burgeoning region full of creative experiences and boutique getaways. Leaf-peeping here is always top-notch, thanks to winding rural roads, gorgeous hills, historic sites, and of course, the meandering river. For a truly magical mix of nature and the arts, head to Storm King. The drive up to Storm King Mountain, via Route 9W, offers fantastic views, and a hike to the summit in Storm King State Park will reward you with spectacular views over the Catskills. Storm King Art Center, an outdoor art museum that spans 500 acres, is also a fantastic way to enjoy nature while taking in world-class sculpture installations.
This year, you can expect to see peak fall color in the area during the third week of October. Check into the charming, countryside Cromwell Manor Inn, which is just five miles off of Route 9W from West Point. Dreamy rooms feature period furnishings that harken back to the early 19th-century history of the manor, plus the option to go even further back in time — in sheer comfort — and book an entire cottage known as the 1764 House.
Columbia River Gorge, Oregon and Washington
One of the most scenic thoroughfares in the Pacific Northwest extends along the Columbia River Gorge between Oregon and Washington, where small towns blend with luxe resorts, stunning scenery, and Native heritage. On the southern bank, in Oregon, Interstate 84/US-30 parallels the river, while on the Washington side, the less-traveled State Route 14 wiggles along the northern shore. From both routes, the views are astonishing, especially in late October when the colors really radiate.
Many of the main woodsy attractions in this area are on the Oregon side along the sublime Columbia River Gorge Scenic Byway, with access to fantastic spots like Multnomah Falls — one of the tallest waterfalls in the U.S. that flows all year-round. Hop on your bike or take the dog for a walk along the Historic Columbia River State Trail, or throw on the day pack and head out on the popular Eagle Creek Trail with stunning views of the forest. Across the river from Cascade Locks, in Washington, curl up with a good book in a modern A-frame cabin at Artbliss Hotel or a rustic hideaway at Wilder & Pine Riverside Cabins.
Bucks County, Pennsylvania
No stranger to lists of must-see places for fall foliage, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, earns its reputation thanks to charming covered bridges and quaint towns that are even more inviting when set against the glow of changing leaves. At only about an hour from Philadelphia and about two hours from New York City, it's a perfect destination for a weekend getaway.
The estimated peak this year is during the last week of October — a perfect time to hop aboard the New Hope Railroad for its Fall Foliage Excursion, whose passenger coaches date back to the early 1900s. Upgrade to first class for a comfy journey at a table in a mahogany-paneled parlor car. Then, take a scenic drive along River Road, which traces the Delaware River. The route connects the riverside towns of Bristol north to New Hope, both brimming with lovely places to stay. You can't go wrong with the cozy comforts of Porches on the Towpath in New Hope, a tranquil oasis at the end of a quiet lane that overlooks the Delaware Canal. And get the day started right with a coffee or matcha latte from contemporary yet rustic Amsterdam Coffee Bar, which doubles as a bonsai gallery. Even tiny trees change color!
The Ozarks, Arkansas
Farther south, thanks to warmer temperatures throughout the year, there are tons of options for enjoying fall foliage. In Ozark National Forest, peak color is estimated around the first week of November this year, with lower elevations enjoying vibrant hues well into the middle of the month. Take an afternoon drive along the Scenic 7 Byway, a 23-mile, north-south route that connects Ouachita and Ozark National Forests and is known for its fabulous foliage in the autumn. Soak in the views over Nimrod Lake, along parts of the 192-mile Ouachita National Recreation Trail, or from scenic bridges crossing streams and the Fourche LaFave River.
Find even more spectacular views from Mount Magazine State Park, complete with its own scenic byway full of hairpin turns and stunning valley overlooks. Mount Magazine boasts dramatic cliffs and the highest elevation of anywhere in Arkansas at 2,753 feet, making it an ideal vantage point for taking in the fall colors. Here, you can also check into the wonderfully rustic yet modern Mount Magazine Lodge, complete with a pool that the kids will love, or your choice of 13 bluff-top cabins.
Methodology
Autumn is one of the most exciting times of the year to plan a trip, and the options are virtually endless. To find the top spots for fall foliage in 2025, we consulted a number of lists published by travel websites like Priceline, The Points Guy, AAA, and Lonely Planet. We emphasized perennially popular destinations along with some that may be less expected, including a range of regional destinations with colors that peak at different times during the season.
To find estimated peak foliage times, we referred to a map on ExploreFall.com, which is compiled from data published by U.S. government agencies, along with regional forecasts published on local news and tourism sites. And to find some of the best local attractions and places to stay, we researched local tourism sites like RomanticAsheville.com, VisitLakeTahoe.com, UncoverColorado.com, VermontVacation.com, and many more, informed by honest ratings from visitors on sites like Google and Tripadvisor.