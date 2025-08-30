The Top U.S. Destinations To See Fall Foliage In 2025 Are Bursting With Color, Cozy Stays, And Scenic Drives

During the summer, we often take trips to beach resorts for family vacations, find all the ways to be outdoors, and do whatever we can to make the most of the warmer temperatures. After a while, though, the onset of fall can feel like a fabulous excuse to finally slow down, relax, and get cozy. It's also an amazing time to plan a getaway, whether for a weekend or a week-long road trip, to see some of the most brilliant autumnal displays in the country.

From Vermont's blazing red sugar maples to Colorado's glowing yellow aspens, show-stopping displays can be found in just about every region of the U.S. Many of the most postcard-worthy areas are complemented by scenic byways, and small towns boast plenty of comfy places to curl up with a hot cocoa at the end of a full day outdoors.

While foliage forecasters can estimate when leaf colors will peak, weather conditions,specific leaf pigments, and intensity of sunlight have a big impact on when and how vibrant leaves turn. Displays can vary by region and year. Colorado, for example, may see an earlier display this year due to the state's ongoing drought conditions. To help you plan, here are 12 of the best places to see fall foliage in 2025, complete with opportunities for great hikes, picturesque detours, and iconic local landmarks.