Hidden Between Seattle And Portland Is Washington's Gateway To Mount St. Helens Known For Outdoor Recreation
When traveling between Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington, you're likely heading to do something big. Perhaps to take in a Seahawks football game, preparing for a trip to the San Juan Islands, or setting up logistics for the Timberline Trail, one of America's hardest hikes, on Mount Hood. But while hustling along in the fast lane of Interstate 5, you might be missing a hidden gem lying just along your route. You've probably seen the signs, but next time, slow down, pull off the highway, and check out the town of Castle Rock.
Not only is it a gateway to Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument and all that it entails, but Castle Rock also offers some spectacular outdoor opportunities of its own. Technically a city with a population of nearly 2,500 residents, the town itself is surprisingly quaint; it's not the usual highway pit stop you may expect. While strolling the streets of the historic downtown, you'll encounter local restaurants, boutique shops, and an astounding display of flowers. Since 2011, the volunteer-led "Bloom Team" has been planting annuals, perennials, and flowering shrubs in hundreds of containers, hanging baskets, and flowerbeds. The team's dedication has inspired many residents to decorate their front porches and yards with flowers as well, resulting in the city being awash in color.
Speaking of parks, with seven right in town, you'll rightly start to get the sense that enjoying the outdoors is what Castle Rock is all about. One highlight is The Rock Community Park, which features a 190-foot-high rock outcropping for which the city was named, as well as hiking trails and picnic tables. Another is Lion's Pride Park, where you'll find the trailhead for the Riverfront Trail, a 1.7-mile multi-use path winding north along the Cowlitz River.
Getting outside in Castle Rock
Located along the water, Castle Rock has easy access to fishing, hiking, and outdoor adventure. The Cowlitz River stretches 105 miles from its origin at the base of Mount Rainier (and draining the slopes of Mount Adams and Mount St. Helens along the way), the river empties into the Columbia River near Longview, Washington. If you're an angler, the Cowlitz River is a premier fishery for salmon and steelhead for half the year. Some of the other species you can try your luck at landing are brown trout, cutthroat trout, rainbow trout, and whitefish. Be sure to plan ahead and pack fishing gear that can go on vacation with you and keep you from using rentals, especially if air travel is part of your plans.
A short 10-minute drive from downtown (but still contained within Castle Rock) is Seaquest State Park. This 475-acre, year-round park has over 12 miles of hiking and biking trails, some with stunning mountain views. There are also paths directly accessing Silver Lake for some fishing and paddling, and the Mount St. Helens Visitors Center, where you can learn about the May 1980 eruption and its impact on the region.
Finally, Castle Rock is an excellent place to set up base camp to experience the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument. At 110,000 acres, the monument is a vast area to explore. With unique features such as the Ape Cave Lava Tube, which stretches about 2.5 miles and is the third longest lava tube in North America, and hiking trails ranging from easy to a breathtaking but dangerous bucket list volcano hike up Mount St. Helens itself. Just be aware that a permit is required to climb above 4,800 feet, which includes the volcano's summit, so plan accordingly.
Castle Rock: Where to stay and when to go
If you're flying into the area, Portland International Airport is the closest commercial airport to Castle Rock, which is about an hour away by car. If roadtripping from Seattle, budget around 2 hours to cover the 117-mile distance.
Castle Rock proper contains two lodging options. Timberland Inn & Suites and Mt. St. Helens Motel. Both are fairly modest accommodations, but you're likely not visiting this adventure destination to lounge in a room. Those travelling in a recreational vehicle have multiple nearby choices. A short 6-minute drive north, and you'll find Paradise Cove Resort & RV Park as well as Toutle River RV Resort. The same distance headed south will bring you to Cedar's RV Park. For tent campers, your best option is to head to Seaquest State Park. It has 52 tent sites, five yurts, restrooms, showers, and a multitude of other campground amenities. RV sites are also available, with 15 full-hookup and 18 partial-hookup sites.
Due to the temperate weather of the Pacific Northwest, there's really no time of year you should avoid visiting. Late spring and early fall are the best times for comfortable temperatures while avoiding the summer crowds (although summer is ideal if you're camping and want to minimize your chance of getting caught in the rain). Winter affords opportunities for Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, and more. So pick your preference, pull off the highway, and enjoy all that Castle Rock has to offer.