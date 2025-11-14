Hidden Between Seattle And Portland Is Washington's Gateway To Mount St. Helens Known For Outdoor Recreation

When traveling between Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington, you're likely heading to do something big. Perhaps to take in a Seahawks football game, preparing for a trip to the San Juan Islands, or setting up logistics for the Timberline Trail, one of America's hardest hikes, on Mount Hood. But while hustling along in the fast lane of Interstate 5, you might be missing a hidden gem lying just along your route. You've probably seen the signs, but next time, slow down, pull off the highway, and check out the town of Castle Rock.

Not only is it a gateway to Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument and all that it entails, but Castle Rock also offers some spectacular outdoor opportunities of its own. Technically a city with a population of nearly 2,500 residents, the town itself is surprisingly quaint; it's not the usual highway pit stop you may expect. While strolling the streets of the historic downtown, you'll encounter local restaurants, boutique shops, and an astounding display of flowers. Since 2011, the volunteer-led "Bloom Team" has been planting annuals, perennials, and flowering shrubs in hundreds of containers, hanging baskets, and flowerbeds. The team's dedication has inspired many residents to decorate their front porches and yards with flowers as well, resulting in the city being awash in color.

Speaking of parks, with seven right in town, you'll rightly start to get the sense that enjoying the outdoors is what Castle Rock is all about. One highlight is The Rock Community Park, which features a 190-foot-high rock outcropping for which the city was named, as well as hiking trails and picnic tables. Another is Lion's Pride Park, where you'll find the trailhead for the Riverfront Trail, a 1.7-mile multi-use path winding north along the Cowlitz River.