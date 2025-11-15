California's Vintage Train Is A Luxe Napa Wine Country Favorite With Gourmet Bites

For wine lovers, Napa is synonymous with the American version of dolce vita. The Napa Valley has earned a reputation as iconic as Tuscany, without the need for a transatlantic flight. Golden, rolling vineyards blanket the landscape with a cinematic view, many of which are part of legendary estates that have been producing wine since the mid-1800s. For all its fame, the tasting rooms can start to blur together after a few stops, but the Napa Valley Wine Train reinvigorates a Napa wine trip with the romance of old-world travel. The train whisks you through California's most celebrated vineyards, paired with gourmet dining and onboard tastings.

Departing from downtown Napa, the train runs along a 36-mile round-trip route to St. Helena, a wine country city with lavish views and art. The train route is older than most of the vineyards themselves: It follows the Napa Valley Railroad, which was laid down in the early 1860s. When the line faced abandonment about a century later, it was salvaged and restored by a local entrepreneur, who turned it into the Wine Train. Not only does the train follow a historic route, it's also set in historic Pullman cars — one dating back to 1915 – adorned with burgundy carpets, plush seating, and wood-paneled windows, out of which you can watch the verdant valley roll by.