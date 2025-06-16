The Heart Of California's Napa Valley Boasts A Wine Country City With Lavish Sips, Resorts, Art, And Views
Northern California's Napa Valley is smaller than many people think. At 30 miles long and 5 miles wide, it's a fraction of the size of Bordeaux, another of the world's most important wine regions, and yet it's home to more than 400 wineries and five cities or towns, including St. Helena. Boasting a population of 5,400, the picturesque city is nicknamed "Napa Valley's Main Street" — and with its lively arts scene, stylish boutique lodgings, and landmark wineries, it's easy to see why.
St. Helena's walkable downtown is home to the valley's oldest continuously operating winery, Beringer Vineyards, which offers tours and tastings from $35 per person (all prices are accurate as of this writing). Visitors can admire pretty gardens and rows of vines set around a quaint Victorian-style mansion, the Rhine House, that was built in 1884 as the Beringer family home.
Other wineries conveniently located on the town's main street include the elegant Charles Krug Winery (tastings from $50 per person) and Clif Family Winery (tastings start at $50 per person), offering organic wines and a popular food truck that's parked outside the tasting room.
Views over the vineyards
While exploring the downtown area on foot, stop in Robert Louis Stevenson State Park to appreciate the beautiful surrounding scenery. From the park, you can look out over rolling hills and access a trail that leads to the summit of Mount St. Helena. On clear days, you might even see Mount Shasta and the Sierra Nevadas in the distance.
You'll find additional spectacular views at some of St. Helena's best wineries and restaurants. Sterling Vineyards is the only winery in the world with its own aerial tramway, a ski resort-style gondola that's been transporting visitors to its hillside headquarters since the 1970s. Sip wine with views of the peaceful South Valley (tastings start at $55 per person, including the aerial tram ride), then head over to the Tuscan castle-inspired Castello di Amorosa. Less than a 10-minute drive or Uber ride from downtown, the winery offers tours and tastings from $60 a person. Back in town, dine on the wraparound porch at Violetto, where the vineyard views are especially lovely at sunset, or at the Charter Oak, where family-style meals are served overlooking a 3.5-acre farm.
Wine country arts and culture
In addition to its wineries and mountain views, St. Helena is notable for its dynamic arts scene. Near the entrance of the town, a larger-than-life stainless steel rabbit sculpture, "Bunny Foo Foo," appears to leap over the HALL Wines vineyards. The 35-foot-tall piece was created by artist Lawrence Argent in 2014. An ethereal mural of an oak tree, "Heritage" by artist Bryan Valenzuela, climbs up the wall of the Wydown Hotel on Main Street. And the Napa Valley Museum of Art & Culture ("The MAC") hosts rotating art and cultural exhibitions, including "Julia Child: A Recipe for Life," on display through March 2026.
Accommodations in town range from the five-star Alila Napa Valley, an adults-only treat considered one of the top resorts in California, to the laid-back Harvest Inn and the budget-friendly Calistoga Wine Way Inn.
The closest major airport is Oakland International (1.5 hours by car or 3-4 hours by a combination of bus and train), and San Francisco is only slightly further — about an hour and 45 minutes away by car or 3-4 hours by bus and train. Once in St. Helena, a car isn't necessary, and ride-sharing services are easily accessible, though some visitors prefer the flexibility of driving around the Napa Valley. Bike rentals, the VINE Transit bus system, and shuttle services offer plenty of options for visitors without cars.
While Napa is extremely popular, you can avoid the crowds at some under-the-radar wine destinations, like Carmel Valley. The Santa Ynez Valley, considered the most underrated wine region in California, is another great choice for a weekend escape. Or, if you're looking to visit wine regions outside of California, plan a trip to this secret Oregon wine region to sip rare varietals and innovative blends, or consider a wine and waterfall road trip through Washington.