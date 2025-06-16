The Heart Of California's Napa Valley Boasts A Wine Country City With Lavish Sips, Resorts, Art, And Views

Northern California's Napa Valley is smaller than many people think. At 30 miles long and 5 miles wide, it's a fraction of the size of Bordeaux, another of the world's most important wine regions, and yet it's home to more than 400 wineries and five cities or towns, including St. Helena. Boasting a population of 5,400, the picturesque city is nicknamed "Napa Valley's Main Street" — and with its lively arts scene, stylish boutique lodgings, and landmark wineries, it's easy to see why.

St. Helena's walkable downtown is home to the valley's oldest continuously operating winery, Beringer Vineyards, which offers tours and tastings from $35 per person (all prices are accurate as of this writing). Visitors can admire pretty gardens and rows of vines set around a quaint Victorian-style mansion, the Rhine House, that was built in 1884 as the Beringer family home.

Other wineries conveniently located on the town's main street include the elegant Charles Krug Winery (tastings from $50 per person) and Clif Family Winery (tastings start at $50 per person), offering organic wines and a popular food truck that's parked outside the tasting room.