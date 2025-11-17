Can You Pack Alcohol In A Checked Or Carry-On Bag?
Traveling foodies will passionately claim that the best souvenir is one you can use to stock your pantry or kitchen. Grocery stores are the best places to buy gifts like regional flavors of your favorite snacks or local treats with textures you'd hardly find in your home country. There's a wide variety of options, even for picky eaters on the tiniest budget.
Alcohol is one genre of edible souvenirs that's especially popular. French wine and Irish whiskey are, for many, a must-buy if you're visiting Europe. Japanese sake, Korean soju, and Chinese baijiu are the usual go-tos when in Asia. Even all-American spirits are among the most common items European tourists love buying when they visit the U.S. What's more, it's totally okay to pack alcohol in your carry-on or checked luggage so long as you abide by regulations from the TSA and your airline.
There are three factors you'll need to consider and keep track of to make sure you get through security without any hiccups: the liquid's alcohol by volume (ABV) content, the total volume of drinks you're carrying, and the size and packaging of each beverage.
How to fly with alcohol
Starting with the ABV, regulations are generally split between three categories: drinks under 24% ABV, those between 24% and 70%, and those over 70%. Drinks with an ABV at or under 24% (these are your wines, beers, malts, and liqueurs) are not considered hazardous substances, and thus, strict rules rarely exist. According to TSA, alcoholic beverages of over 70%, like some vodkas, are strictly prohibited in both checked and carry-on baggage. The sweet spot is drinks between 24% and 70% ABV, which are allowed — you'll just need to be careful about how you're packing them and how much you're lugging around.
The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) official rules on traveling with alcoholic beverages state that quantities are limited to 5 liters (or 1.3 gallons) per packaging and in total per person. This number refers to the total quantity of alcoholic beverages in all of your luggage, both carry-on and checked. Alcoholic beverages packed in carry-on bags have one additional rule: they shouldn't exceed 100 milliliters (or 3.4 ounces), similar to other liquids — although this rule may be ditched in the near future. It's always good to check with your airline before bringing alcohol on board, and keep in mind that the FAA prohibits passengers from drinking alcohol while in the air unless it is served by flight attendants.
Beers, wines, and other drinks with 24% ABV or less, as mentioned above, have no strict rules, but travelers should still take note that anything carbonated (like beer cans and Champagne bottles), though not forbidden, requires a bit of ingenuity to pack safely and prevent an unwanted disaster. Wine lovers and collectors may even want to invest in a specially designed suitcase to safely transport a case home after vacation.