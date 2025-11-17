Can You Pack Alcohol In A Checked Or Carry-On Bag?

Traveling foodies will passionately claim that the best souvenir is one you can use to stock your pantry or kitchen. Grocery stores are the best places to buy gifts like regional flavors of your favorite snacks or local treats with textures you'd hardly find in your home country. There's a wide variety of options, even for picky eaters on the tiniest budget.

Alcohol is one genre of edible souvenirs that's especially popular. French wine and Irish whiskey are, for many, a must-buy if you're visiting Europe. Japanese sake, Korean soju, and Chinese baijiu are the usual go-tos when in Asia. Even all-American spirits are among the most common items European tourists love buying when they visit the U.S. What's more, it's totally okay to pack alcohol in your carry-on or checked luggage so long as you abide by regulations from the TSA and your airline.

There are three factors you'll need to consider and keep track of to make sure you get through security without any hiccups: the liquid's alcohol by volume (ABV) content, the total volume of drinks you're carrying, and the size and packaging of each beverage.