Rick Steves Reveals His Best Tips For Staying Clean When Traveling

Staying clean is key to healthy, happy travels abroad. Traveling for long periods of time can make it difficult to keep your laundry and your body in peak condition. Following these essential steps when packing dirty clothes can stop bad odors, but staying clean goes beyond just smelling nice on the plane ride home. Long-time travel expert Rick Steves offers some tips for staying clean and healthy while traveling that you can incorporate into your own routine.

On the most basic level, Steves recommends keeping clean to stay healthy during your trip. "Wash your hands often, keep your nails clean, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth," he advised on his website. "Carry and use a hand sanitizer, such as Purell (must contain at least 60 percent alcohol to be effective against coronavirus). Remember that hand sanitizers are an adjunct to, not a replacement for, hand washing with soap and warm water." Stay clean on your flight by using hand sanitizer to ensure you start a trip fully healthy.

Masking up on your flight is just one way to avoid getting sick while traveling between different climates, and is also recommended by Steves. While other choices won't make you sick, on flights, Steves recommends that travelers "eat lightly, stay hydrated, and have no coffee or alcohol and only minimal sugar until the flight's almost over." This will allow you to hit the ground running at your destination while feeling your best.