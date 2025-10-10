Follow These Essential Steps When Packing Dirty Clothes To Stop Bad Odors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As any avid traveler knows, packing a suitcase is something of an art form. However, while it's relatively easy to prepare for an upcoming trip, like following the simple packing mindset recommended by Rick Steves, there's another problem travelers run into during their trip: smelly clothes.

Sure, you can mitigate this problem by separating dirty laundry. In fact, one popular travel product is designed to do just that. However, odors can and will seep into clean clothing, which can sour any extended vacation or travel plans, especially if you're moving from one hotel or vacation rental to another. Ideally, you'll be able to utilize on-site laundry services, but that's not always available or affordable.

Thankfully, with a few tips, tricks, and handy products, dirty laundry doesn't have to ruin your trip. Whether you're traveling for a weekend, a week, or a month-long journey into the unknown, knowing these vital hacks can keep your clothes (and your luggage) smelling fresh until you get back home.