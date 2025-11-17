These Affordable Travel Websites Let You Buy Other Travelers' Non-Refundable Trips

Savvy travelers often book trips months in advance to get the best deals on flights and hotels. But even the best-laid plans can go sour. Unexpected emergencies or illnesses are just some of the reasons people are forced to cancel vacations, and they often receive no refunds for their trip. Some innovative travel websites are attempting to solve this problem by allowing travelers to buy someone else's non-refundable trip at a cheaper rate.

Websites like SpareFare, TransferTravel, Plans Change, and Roomer act like eBay or StubHub for vacations. Travelers who can't make their trips list them on the website, while other travelers swoop in and buy them at a cheaper rate. "Like most startups, this one was created out of personal need... it all started when my co-founder, Georgi Stavrev, realized he would not be able to use a flight due to unpredictable work commitments," said Galena Stavreva, founder of SpareFare, in an interview with PhocusWire. After trying to sell to close friends, Stavrev realized travelers needed a trustworthy marketplace to buy and sell trips. Many non-refundable trips allow transfers for a fee, but most people aren't even aware that transferring trips is an option.

While airline ticket transfers had long been a thing — usually sold secondhand on newspaper classifieds or Craigslist — they were also rife with scammers. Secondhand travel marketplaces like SpareFare and TransferTravel only list legitimate trips that can be legally transferred to a new name, unlike the Craigslist listings of yore. You can purchase flights, hotels, some of the world's best luxurious cruises on a budget, or entire trips, and the deals can be excellent. Samina Ahmed, a single mom, revealed to The Wall Street Journal that she was able to snag a week-long, all-inclusive vacation to Thailand for only $1200 through SpareFare (originally valued at $4700).