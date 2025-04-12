12 Ways To Save On Flights And Hotels So You Can Splurge Elsewhere
Traveling on a shoestring budget is no small feat, especially in today's economy. Of course, big-ticket items like flights and accommodations often account for most of one's trip expenses. However, if you play your cards right, there are more than a few ways to ensure you do not go overboard and use up all your vacation dollars before your getaway has even begun.
In addition to implementing affordable vacation planning basics (such as creating a travel fund early on and periodically searching for deals or budget-friendly trip packages), take your financial wizardry a step further. From booking to taking advantage of loyalty programs and more, you can scrimp where you need to in order to spend where you want. To help, here are a dozen ways to save on flights and hotels so you can splurge elsewhere and create lasting memories instead of lamenting how much your entire trip could end up costing you.
Book wisely and in advance
One of the easier ways to save on big items when planning a getaway is to schedule your vacation weeks ahead of time while remaining open to flexible dates and times. To stay on top of changing prices for flights, do yourself a favor and set up price notifications for travel apps or browser add-ons, so you know exactly the best time to book. Prices fluctuate constantly, and you never know when that perfect number will drop. Importantly, it pays to be flexible, so check out your options — picking less popular departure dates, different airports, and extra early flight times can help you save money when booking flights.
The same is true when it comes to making hotel reservations. Whether you decide to look for accommodations that are just outside popular destination spots or use price alerts for discounted hotel rooms, you can easily opt for the more cost-effective sleeping arrangements. And if you book your stay several weeks in advance, prices tend to be more affordable. You can also take advantage of sites like Booking.com that offer various rooms at lower rates. Just bear in mind that you can sacrifice certain perks by not booking direct. For the best of both worlds, reach out to a hotel to see if they will price match if you find a better rate elsewhere.
Make use of your rewards and miles
Whether it is points on travel sites, hotel rewards, or airline miles, use them to save where you can. Air miles can help get you upgraded seats, money off airline tickets, and even a few dollars off your hotel stay. Several airlines, such as Delta, have vacation packages that allow you to use your miles to shave a few hundred bucks off accommodations, flights, and transportation. More than a few airlines have helpful rewards for members, like companion tickets, which reduce the cost of air travel.
Similarly, third-party travel sites (think Expedia) offer members a way to earn points that can be used for these big expenses or various activities. Not to be outdone, many major hotel chains now have loyalty programs where you can earn free night stays, discounted rates, and points that can be turned into gift cards for other travel expenses, including flights, clothes, dining experiences, and more. That said, the hotel rewards programs that typically offer the most bang for your buck are Marriott Bonvoy, Hilton Honors, and IHG Rewards Club, just to name a few.
Cost compare booking directly
Speaking of accommodations: If you have never compared the cost of booking directly against doing so through a third party, now might be a good time to start. The truth of the matter is that sometimes third-party sites offer great package deals, and sometimes they don't. In order to make sure you are getting the best deal, a quick cost comparison can mean the difference between overspending and saving. When you factor in loyalty programs, additional perks, more flexible terms, and the chance to make room preferences clear or set up reliable transportation via the hotel concierge, spending a few bucks more to book directly might actually end up saving you money and added hassle in the long run.
Travelers can also cost-compare booking directly for flights. There are often a number of reasons why you may want to forgo a package deal or book part of your trip via a third-party site. For example, if you have miles, rewards, or unused flight credits, then buying your plane ticket directly through a particular airline's website or app could make being able to splurge elsewhere a real possibility.
Use travel cards
Travel credit cards can help you save on flights and hotels, allowing you to splurge on other parts of your adventure. With travel rewards cards and airline credit cards, not only can you earn money and miles toward your future travel, but you also get access to some great discounts when booking. From trip cancellation insurance and waived luggage fees to airline credits and ample card offers that make your trip more cost-effective, using your travel cards is a must if you want to be able to put your vacation dollars towards experiences, dining, shopping, and (of course) living your best life while on vacation.
Travel cards often come with built-in perks like no foreign transaction fees, welcome bonuses, and access to airport lounges. There are also hotel credit cards that have programs that allow you to earn points that you can use for room upgrades, free night stays, and towards your room purchase. Hotel-affiliated cards also come with a slew of other accommodation perks. So, if you have yet to sign up for one of these kinds of cards, then it might just be time to start looking at your options.
Change your VPN
As you may have gathered by now, saving on airline tickets and hotels is definitely a numbers game. However, your location could very well be working against you. If you are not in the habit of switching your VPN (Virtual Private Network) when you are planning and booking your next getaway, you might want to start, as airlines and hotel chains offer what is known as regional or dynamic pricing. As a result, changing your VPN or masking your actual location allows you to tap into areas of the world where booking travel is sometimes much cheaper.
Not to be confused with using incognito mode (which still allows sites to see your location) on Google Flights or some other travel site, switching your VPN changes your IP location. When you opt for a different location, combined with other internet-savvy hacks such as clearing your cookies and cache, you might notice a clear pricing difference. Of course, there is no guarantee that prices for popular destinations or travel during peak season will be significantly lower every single time you change your VPN. Even so, what's the harm in seeing if you are missing out on better rates or being overcharged? You never know what magical prices are waiting for you out there in the big, wide world.
Opt for membership travel
Retailers like Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's Wholesale Club have their own travel booking sites that are budget-friendly and occasionally all-inclusive, so it never hurts to check if you could save somewhere. Costco, in particular, has exclusive savings and bundled deals that make everything, not just flights and hotel stays, more affordable. If you opt for a Costco travel package, you are likely to see some serious savings, plus enjoy the various add-ons like beverage credits, free breakfast, and even the ability to earn 2% back on travel purchases when using your Costco card.
Similarly, Sam's Club offers specialty pricing on hotels (up to 60% off on top hotels) and entertainment. BJ's Travel has a 110% Best Price Guarantee program that allows you to receive 110% of the difference between what you paid for flights and hotels if you happen to find a lower price for the same trip within 48 hours of booking. Plus, BJ's offers up to 50% off hostel bookings with your member number and a possible savings of up to $500 on vacation packages.
Travel in the off or shoulder season
Traveling during peak tourist season is always going to be costly, so if you can make do in a destination in the shoulder or off-season, you absolutely should. This is a surefire way to save on flights and hotels. Due to low demand during these times of the year, frequent flyers can typically find incredible deals. In the off-season, tourist numbers are at their lowest, so it makes no sense for airlines or hotel chains to charge tempting prices (flights are sometimes half the price compared to peak season, and rooms need to be filled, so rates are generally significantly reduced during this time).
The so-called shoulder season is also an excellent option. During this time, tourism has usually slowed down but not completely ground to a halt. Depending on the location, the weather is mild but not perfect and there are fewer crowds, but many attractions may be closed and fewer events may take place. As a result, favorable rates can be found for most accommodations, and airfare tends to be a tad cheaper than in peak season. This is a pain-free way to save on these top travel expenses without having to do much to reap the rewards.
Utilize all your travel perks
Utilizing all your travel perks can free up a lot of funds for fun, entertainment, and more, and you probably have access to more travel perks than you realize. Many travelers get so caught up in miles, lounges, and hotel loyalty programs that they forget about all the other random deals and discounts that are available to them. If you have access to other travel perks, such as complimentary stays or built-in discounts at hotels due to other memberships, you should make it a point to use them. For example, Equinox gym members have access to reduced hotel rates at Equinox Hotels.
Another perk that people tend to overlook when booking a vacation includes deals for certain occupations like medical providers and healthcare workers. Moreover, if you know someone who works (or previously worked) for a major airline, ask about any friends and family discounts or available buddy passes. If you own a business (big or small), you can access corporate travel perks and benefits programs with airlines, hotels, and third-party travel sites. Even credit unions have travel perks for their members that can equal real savings on travel expenses. Start looking for those perks and put them to good use.
Rethink using travel agents
Humans can be creatures of habit, but if you always book your trips with a travel agent, you may want to try doing it independently next time. You might just find more savings, and you can also customize your trip at every step. Yes, it can be nice to have someone else do all the legwork for you, meaning all you need to do is show up at the airport with your bags, but in today's world, that kind of service generally comes at a hefty price. Even if you do not need first-class planning, most travel advisors have their own set pricing, which can vary widely. You are also generally required to pay for your vacation upfront when you use a travel specialist or consultant.
Another costly downside to using a travel agent (advisor, consultant, or specialist) is that you can't redeem any miles, points, or other discounts you have at your disposal. Likewise, once your reservations are made, you are locked in, so if you see a more affordable flight, stay, or package, there is really nothing you can do about it. You may want to seriously reconsider using your trusty travel agent, especially if you are looking to use your rewards and save on the big travel costs.
Consider payment or layaway plans
Though you may not be saving a ton of money with this one, you can make the bill a little easier to manage and have the big-ticket items paid for while still being able to set aside some funds for your upcoming vacation. With a handful of layaway travel plans out there, you will need to research to see which one benefits your situation the best. That said, payment plans with interest fees generally do not equal money saved.
A better option is to look for book now and pay later plans that either require no deposit or have a minimal one and are (for the most part) interest-free. A prime example of this is Expedia's Afterpay program, which allows you to book now and make four interest-free payments over a set amount of time. As long as you make the payments on time, then this is a helpful way to book a vacation package (airfare and accommodations) without immediately reducing your travel funds. Utilizing a payment plan to cover the cost of a vacation should only be considered if the terms and conditions are favorable, so consider this a last resort of sorts.
Double down on available discounts
It pays to ask about all available discounts before finalizing your flights or accommodations. If you choose to book your hotel stay directly, you may notice military, family, and senior rates listed. When flying, service members and veterans also enjoy notable perks and saving opportunities. Airlines such as Delta, United, American, Air France, and Southwest have airfare discounts for travelers 65 and up.
For travelers who are members of AARP (formerly the American Association of Retired Persons), the discounts keep on coming across flights and hotels to train rides, car rentals, and cruises. Military service members have access to USAA Travel, which offers a wealth of travel deals and even assistance with vacation planning as well as budgeting. It is also worth noting that students can find comparable discounts on flights on sites like StudentUniverse, and families can enjoy promotional hotel perks like kids eat and stay free. If you are afforded such discounts, you should double down to stay on budget and splurge elsewhere.
Play around with your options
Last but definitely not least, playing around with your options and even itinerary can help you save on your airfare and vacation stay. For instance, you can book one-way travel and hope to find cheaper return flights or opt for the budget-friendly ticket with an extended layover (allowing you ample time to explore other destinations). No matter what you are inclined to do, this is the perfect time to think outside the box.
Frequent travelers looking to scrimp on hotel expenses can also book their first few nights at a more affordable spot like an inn, a hostel, or a bed and breakfast. Doing so is particularly cost-effective if you hope to use jet lag to your advantage or if you have scheduled multiple all-day excursions elsewhere and would be spending less time in your room anyway. The reality is there are a dozen ways you can play around with your biggest travel costs to conserve your funds — all you have to do is get a little creative.