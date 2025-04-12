12 Ways To Save On Flights And Hotels So You Can Splurge Elsewhere

One of the easier ways to save on big items when planning a getaway is to schedule your vacation weeks ahead of time while remaining open to flexible dates and times. To stay on top of changing prices for flights, do yourself a favor and set up price notifications for travel apps or browser add-ons, so you know exactly the best time to book. Prices fluctuate constantly, and you never know when that perfect number will drop. Importantly, it pays to be flexible, so check out your options — picking less popular departure dates, different airports, and extra early flight times can help you save money when booking flights.

The same is true when it comes to making hotel reservations. Whether you decide to look for accommodations that are just outside popular destination spots or use price alerts for discounted hotel rooms, you can easily opt for the more cost-effective sleeping arrangements. And if you book your stay several weeks in advance, prices tend to be more affordable. You can also take advantage of sites like Booking.com that offer various rooms at lower rates. Just bear in mind that you can sacrifice certain perks by not booking direct. For the best of both worlds, reach out to a hotel to see if they will price match if you find a better rate elsewhere.