California's Best Resort For 2025 Is A Spanish-Inspired Getaway With Luxe Casitas And A World-Class Spa

Southern California is legendary for its sunny climate and laidback vibe in beach towns like upscale La Jolla and San Diego, the Sunshine State's oldest city, which is also known as an ideal destination for watching breathtaking sunsets. Just a half-hour north of San Diego, nestled in the rolling hills of Rancho Santa Fe, Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa is a five-star hideaway that has long been celebrated as one of the best resorts in the West. U.S. News & World Report ranked this Spanish Mediterranean-inspired retreat #1 Best Resort in California for 2025 and among the top ten resorts in the U.S. based on guest reviews, expert travel opinions, and hotel class ratings.

The resort is Southern California's only Relais & Châteaux property. Its 49 all-suite casitas, which feature hand-painted tiles, hardwood furnishings, deep-soaking tubs, and sun-warmed patios, are spread across 45 acres of fragrant citrus groves and flowering gardens. The resort's world-class spa and renowned tennis program are just two of its many amenities and activities. Its fine dining restaurant, The Pony Room, is a local favorite for dishes like miso-crusted sea bass with cucumber salad and filet mignon with Béarnaise, as well as 100 varieties of tequila. Guests also laud the resort's service as outstanding.

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa is in an upscale residential community about one hour from San Diego International Airport and two hours from Anaheim, making Disneyland accessible.