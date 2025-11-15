Costco's Fun Portable Printer Is A Mini Must-Have For Documenting Travels The Old-Fashioned Way

Taking photographs during vacation is a time-honored tradition to preserve wonderful memories and share experiences with friends and family back home. But in the digital age, it's becoming more common to show these photos on a screen rather than have them printed. Thanks to the Canon IVY 2 Mini Photo Printer, available at Costco, that's about to change. This pocket-sized printer makes it easy to create tangible copies of your photos, and even turn them into stickers.

This printer links up to your smartphone via Bluetooth and allows you to print any photo with the click of a button. Because it uses something called ZINK Zero Ink technology, there are no ink cartridges to fiddle with and no extra cost associated with replacing them. It also makes the IVY 2 easy to slip into a bag or backpack without worrying about messy ink leakage. IVY 2 produces 2" by 3" prints on special ZINK paper that comes with an adhesive backing, allowing you to transform any image into a sticker. There's even special circular cut paper for making round stickers.

This opens up a lot of creative possibilities, particularly when you consider the Canon Mini Print App, which allows you to add decorative frames, text, filters, and much more to your photos. You can even put together a creative collage right on your phone and print it out. Currently retailing at Costco for $99.99, it also comes with 60 sheets of ZINK paper, making it quick and easy to start printing your memories.