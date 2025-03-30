Your Vacation Photos Suck: Here's How The Pros Do It

Picture this: You're on vacation in some exotic locale, exploring vibrant cultures and taking in the exciting sights and sounds of this new place. You're now standing in front of a beautiful, world-renowned building (the Eiffel Tower, the Taj Mahal, or Angkor Wat), and you whip out your phone to take a shot. You set everything up perfectly: Your phone's brightness slider indicates that the exposure is fine, the horizon line shows you that the photo is straight, and your subject is centered in the frame. You snap the pic, confident you'll come away with a stunning, professional-looking shot. Then, you look at your phone's screen, and the photo is just ... meh. You can't pinpoint what's wrong — but it just doesn't pop, it's not special, and it doesn't look anything like you imagined it would. You don't want to admit it, but you finally face the truth: Your vacation photo sucks. But why?

There are a few possible answers to this question. Firstly, you may need to upgrade what you're shooting on. Photographers always say, "It isn't the camera that makes the photo — it's the person." While there is some truth to that, professional photographers typically aren't capturing National Geographic-quality pics on a $50 point-and-shoot.

However, more importantly, you're probably not "seeing" the way a photographer does. But that can change. This article will offer tips from the pros, as well as from my own experience in travel photography, to help you improve your images without an expensive equipment upgrade. The good news is that it's possible to create excellent travel photos with only your smartphone — plus, the technology is always improving. So, with a decent phone camera and by incorporating the following tips, you'll turn your boring vacation snaps into memorable travel images that you'll feel proud to share.