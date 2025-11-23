Outside Fresno Is California's Community With Serene Lake Camping Near Yosemite National Park

This unincorporated California community is the OG gateway to Yosemite National Park. The once-bustling train depot of Raymond was a major transportation hub in its heyday, serving as the final stop on the Southern Pacific Railroad. From there, tourists were able to catch a stagecoach up to the sprawling wilderness area, which is only about an hour's drive to the southern entrance by car if you don't want to go it by horse.

Not much has changed in and around this rural nook of the state since its founding back in the late 1800s. Sure, the railway line is long gone, abandoned in the 1940s, and the main thoroughfare is now paved. But the deep-rooted character of the historic town, as well as some of its olden architectural relics, remains largely unchanged. Visitors can see a few original buildings, not to mention the beautiful backdrop of the Sierra Nevada, still standing tall today. "This town means the world to me," one local penned on Facebook. "There are hidden gems here in these hills and mountains ... Come visit and stay a while. You might just fall in love like we all have."

Raymond still makes for a great jumping-off point for those keen on exploring the national park. It's only about an hour north of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) in Fresno — one of California's surprisingly affordable cities for retirees. Home to two lakes, the shores of which are lined with serene campgrounds, this Madera County gem won't likely disappoint.