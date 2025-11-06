California's Surprisingly Affordable Places For Retirees Living On Social Security
Seniors looking to settle down after retirement often seek out destinations with a few key characteristics: sunny weather year-round, beautiful natural scenery, and support for senior-friendly living. States such as Florida and Arizona consistently spring to the forefront of people's minds, but there's a strong argument for transitioning to California, where there are plenty of hidden gems that will make this next phase of your life easier.
Although California is known for being expensive, there are plenty of underrated places with lower costs of living that are great for retirees drawing Social Security. The exact amount a person receives each month depends on factors such as their previous salary, how much they paid in taxes throughout the years, and when they started collecting benefits, but retirees in California can expect an average monthly payment of around $1,800, per CNBC. Although this amount might only cover your rent in the Golden State, there are still great cities retirees should consider living in.
Plus, residents who need a variety of healthcare options will also have access to bigger cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since California is the state with the most national parks, many of these cities also act as access points to pristine natural forests, beaches, and mountains. These cities also all have their own attractions that keep their retirement communities happy and connected to each other, which are important qualities to note as you consider your options. Whether you prefer a denser, urban community with a robust arts scene or a quiet, nature-filled oasis by the water, there is a city waiting for you in California.
Bakersfield
For retirees searching for picturesque mountain views and a robust art culture, as well as low housing costs, Bakersfield may be the perfect place for you. Located nearly two hours north of Los Angeles, this city boasts that it has more days of sunlight than most other cities in the Central Valley. The median rent price is around $1,400, and Bakersfield has no shortage of things to do, from public golf courses to the nearby California Living Museum, which features a scenic botanical garden.
Bakersfield is also well-known for its music culture. Dubbed "Nashville West," this city is renowned for its role in the country music scene and is the birthplace of the sub-genre Bakersfield Sound. Music lovers should pay a visit to Buck Owens' Crystal Palace, a 550-seat venue that also contains a restaurant and museum. Though it opened in 1996, it still remains an important part of life for residents, with live performances Tuesday through Saturday.
Though you can easily get swept into the music scene, Bakersfield has plenty of other options for those seeking a more peaceful area to settle down. Just 20 minutes away is Sequoia National Forest, where you can explore tons of trails and is home to some of the world's largest trees. With a population of over 420,000, Bakersfield is not a small town by any means, and its proximity to convenient urban amenities as well as to magnificent natural areas makes it a great place to consider for retirees.
Fresno
Fresno is the largest city on this list by far, with a population of about 552,000 people. Still, it is possible to live in a city this large while on a fixed income, as median rent here is just over $1,600. For retirees looking for big city amenities while hoping to avoid big city prices, Fresno might be calling your name. This city provides residents with convenient access to three of the state's largest and most beautiful national parks, Yosemite, Sequoia, and Kings Canyon. Each park is approximately 90 minutes from Fresno, with public transportation options to Yosemite. From giant trees to dazzling views to breathtaking hidden waterfalls, you'll need plenty of time to explore all that these natural wonders have to offer.
Fresno itself is home to a beautiful spectacle that occurs for about three weeks annually, drawing tourists and residents alike. Each spring, residents look forward to the over 60-mile-long stretch of blooming fruit and nut trees along the Fresno County Blossom Trail, as they shake off the remnants of winter and usher in the new season with a dazzling spectacle of colorful flowers. While there, stop for breakfast or lunch at the Blossom Trail Cafe, the perfect stop to take in views of the orchards over a nice meal.
Hanford
About 35 miles south of Fresno is the smaller, more under-the-radar city of Hanford. With a population of about 60,000 residents, this city offers charm and affordability without the excessive crowds. The monthly rent average is about $1,900, making this a great location to consider when looking to retire. Despite being quite populated, it maintains a small-town feel that invites visitors to slow down and take everything in.
Head downtown and explore all the city has to offer, from the eye-catching historical architecture to the unique shops lining the main street. One of the top attractions in Hanford is the Carnegie Museum of Kings County, which details the area's rich history. There is also the historic Fox Hanford Theatre, opened in 1929, that continues to serve as a community hub. Here, attendees can not only expect to see recently released films but can also enjoy special screenings of Hollywood classics. In the historic building, visitors can also see live performances and attend various community events.
Hanford also has a selection of accessible parks and outdoor spaces that make the city feel alive. There are a total of 21 parks in the city, five of which have picnic shelters that can be reserved. Whether you want to spend some solo time in nature or take a stroll around the park, Hanford has plenty of green space to engage in outdoor activities.
Lancaster
About 69 miles north of Los Angeles is Lancaster, a city with small-town vibes that sits in Northern Los Angeles County's High Desert. The cost of living here is considerably less than in some other California cities, with the median monthly rent being about $1,900. The population is about 166,000 residents, and the area boasts a robust arts culture that is perfect for retirees looking for a creative hub to settle down in. For fans of film history, Lancaster was once where the late Judy Garland lived, and the local Sanctuary Adventist Church is where Quentin Tarantino filmed the iconic "Kill Bill" wedding scene. Visitors can learn more about Lancaster's local artists, see their work, and engage with the artistic community at the Museum of Art and History.
One of the biggest draws to Lancaster is the captivating flower fields that become a point of interest during wildflower season, which occurs between February and May. During these months, nature enthusiasts flock to the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve to watch the gorgeous, colorful flowers bloom. There are also 8 miles of wheelchair-accessible trails to explore, and the reserve is open from sunrise to sunset. Each year in April, the community organizes the California Poppy Festival to celebrate the state flower with live performances, exhibits, and fun festival activities.
Modesto
Another more affordable city with big Hollywood ties is Modesto, a unique community in the Central Valley that is the hometown of the iconic filmmaker George Lucas. Despite this, it retains a small-town charm that makes it a good option for retirement. With Sacramento 75 miles to the north and San Francisco 90 miles to the west, Modesto has access to two major cities without sacrificing its cozy, artistic vibe. It is also more affordable than many other California cities, with the median rent being about $1,600 a month.
Modesto's commitment to the arts is evident as soon as you reach downtown. If live performances are your thing, take a look at the Gallo Center for the Arts, where you can catch a comedy show or hear the Modesto Symphony Orchestra play. There's also the State Theatre, built in 1934, which features stunning vintage decor and screenings of classic films.
Modesto is also a great choice for senior wine connoisseurs. While there are plenty of vineyards to visit in the city, E. & J. Gallo Winery was founded in Modesto and is one of the world's largest family-owned wineries, making it a great local first stop. With an award-winning selection of wines to choose from, visitors are sure to walk away with a new favorite bottle.