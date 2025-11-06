California's Surprisingly Affordable Places For Retirees Living On Social Security

Seniors looking to settle down after retirement often seek out destinations with a few key characteristics: sunny weather year-round, beautiful natural scenery, and support for senior-friendly living. States such as Florida and Arizona consistently spring to the forefront of people's minds, but there's a strong argument for transitioning to California, where there are plenty of hidden gems that will make this next phase of your life easier.

Although California is known for being expensive, there are plenty of underrated places with lower costs of living that are great for retirees drawing Social Security. The exact amount a person receives each month depends on factors such as their previous salary, how much they paid in taxes throughout the years, and when they started collecting benefits, but retirees in California can expect an average monthly payment of around $1,800, per CNBC. Although this amount might only cover your rent in the Golden State, there are still great cities retirees should consider living in.

Plus, residents who need a variety of healthcare options will also have access to bigger cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since California is the state with the most national parks, many of these cities also act as access points to pristine natural forests, beaches, and mountains. These cities also all have their own attractions that keep their retirement communities happy and connected to each other, which are important qualities to note as you consider your options. Whether you prefer a denser, urban community with a robust arts scene or a quiet, nature-filled oasis by the water, there is a city waiting for you in California.