This Scenic Connecticut Park Is A Hidden Gem With Lakeside Cliffs, Meadows, And One Of New England's Best Hikes
When you think of Connecticut you might imagine visiting an art museum in bustling Hartford, going to an exhibit at Yale University, or driving by quaint farms in the New England countryside. However, if you know where to go, it could look more like hiking through the woods to find breathtaking views of rolling green mountains and shimmering lakes. Connecticut is actually a hiker's paradise, and one of its most beautiful destinations can be found right at the heart of the Constitution State. About halfway from Hartford to New Haven along Interstate 91, and only half an hour from either destination, is a nearly 600-acre natural oasis just outside the city of Merriden. This is Doctor Francis Giuffrida Park, or simply Giuffrida Park.
The park, named for the noted surgeon and local public figure, has a surprisingly diverse landscape. When you explore Giuffrida Park, you can walk in the shadow of the 689-foot tall Chauncey Peak and the ominously named 719 foot-tall Mount Lamentation. Travel on woodland paths through a lush landscape of forest, around a wetland meadow, up to rocky cliff ledges, and along the shore of a gorgeous rippling reservoir. People come here to picnic by the water and admire New England's glorious fall foliage on full display in the autumn, but the park is best known for its hiking trails. There are a few routes to choose from, but the most popular is certainly the Chauncey Peak Trail Loop. Its many overlooks give you a rare bird's eye view of this beautiful park and the rolling green forest hills beyond.
Hike up the beloved Chauncey Peak Trail
The Chauncey Peak Trail Loop is the most popular hike in the park, and it's easy to see why. While there are a number of beautiful trails to choose from in Giuffrida Park, this one takes you along the edge of the reservoir and then high up one of the tall mountains to look down on the landscape from above. It only takes most hikers an hour and a half or less to complete the loop, so as long as you're up to the challenge of keeping your footing on some rocky sections of trail and spotting the white blazes painted on the trees along this sometimes poorly marked route, you'll be rewarded with some striking views. If you're worried about getting lost, bring a map of the park trails along and follow the blue trail to the summit of Chauncey Peak.
The highlight of this trail is the rocky ledge at the very top of Chauncey Peak, but you'll find incredible outlooks all along the trail, so don't rush through just because you've already gotten to the top. For the best experience, consider planning a trip to Giuffrida Park to hike this trail in the autumn when the trees change color. Seeing the colorful trees reflected in the lake is stunning and Chauncey Peak is the perfect place to see all the vibrant fall foliage in the park at once. Whether you choose to start or end your Merriden adventure here, you won't be disappointed.
Explore Giuffrida Park from the trails
While the route up Chauncey Peak might be the best known, there are other trails to explore in Giuffrida Park. If you're just looking for a quick, relaxing stroll, don't bother going up the mountains. Instead, explore the Western Bradley Hubbard Reservoir Loop. It's possible to walk this entire trail in an hour and you get to walk in the shade of the trees and look out at the reservoir.
If you're looking for something a little longer to see more of what this landscape has to offer, consider the two and a half hour Giuffrida Park Loop. It also takes you to Chauncey Peak but continues on to show you more of the park. While the trail can be uneven at times, this isn't one of those park trails that are only for experienced hikers. You'll get to visit the peak of Mount Lamentation, which is typically a lot less crowded than Chauncey. It's a good choice for anyone hoping to get away from the hustle and bustle of the cities that surround this park and experience some peace and quiet in nature.
Some people prefer to just do the Mount Lamentation part of this route as an out and back trail, cutting the time in half and skipping busy Chauncey all together. If you aren't worried about making your way back down at dusk, consider this spot for a sunset hike. Once you find a good, safe spot along the ledge with sweeping views of the western sky, you're in for some gorgeous color as the sun sinks down to the distant hills.