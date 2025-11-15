This Scenic Connecticut Park Is A Hidden Gem With Lakeside Cliffs, Meadows, And One Of New England's Best Hikes

When you think of Connecticut you might imagine visiting an art museum in bustling Hartford, going to an exhibit at Yale University, or driving by quaint farms in the New England countryside. However, if you know where to go, it could look more like hiking through the woods to find breathtaking views of rolling green mountains and shimmering lakes. Connecticut is actually a hiker's paradise, and one of its most beautiful destinations can be found right at the heart of the Constitution State. About halfway from Hartford to New Haven along Interstate 91, and only half an hour from either destination, is a nearly 600-acre natural oasis just outside the city of Merriden. This is Doctor Francis Giuffrida Park, or simply Giuffrida Park.

The park, named for the noted surgeon and local public figure, has a surprisingly diverse landscape. When you explore Giuffrida Park, you can walk in the shadow of the 689-foot tall Chauncey Peak and the ominously named 719 foot-tall Mount Lamentation. Travel on woodland paths through a lush landscape of forest, around a wetland meadow, up to rocky cliff ledges, and along the shore of a gorgeous rippling reservoir. People come here to picnic by the water and admire New England's glorious fall foliage on full display in the autumn, but the park is best known for its hiking trails. There are a few routes to choose from, but the most popular is certainly the Chauncey Peak Trail Loop. Its many overlooks give you a rare bird's eye view of this beautiful park and the rolling green forest hills beyond.