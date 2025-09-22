New England's Glorious Fall Foliage Is On Full Display In This Charming, Outdoorsy Connecticut Town

There is something about New England states that makes them the ideal place to watch leaves turn color in autumn, such as the Berkshires, an underrated fall destination with gorgeous leafy views and historic charm. Another spot is Cromwell, Connecticut, one of the loveliest escapes in this region. Cromwell is located about a 30-mile drive or bus ride from Bradley International Airport (BDL), which is just outside of Hartford, home of the country's oldest art museum. While here, visitors will find plenty of outdoor recreation in this town, scenic sights perfect for viewing colorful autumn displays, and rustic farms and pumpkin patches.

Everything about this town just screams "autumn"; there's even a healthcare center called Autumn Lake! Travelers can immerse themselves in colorful fall foliage at River Highlands State Park, an ideal spot to commune with nature and fully experience this beautiful season. The best time to visit Cromwell is in September and October, when fall events are in full swing. Each year, the town celebrates the autumn harvest with a magnificent festival loaded with family-friendly fun. During the fall season, history buffs can join the Cromwell Historical Society in Hallowed Ground Walking Tours of the Hillside Cemetery. They also host Tails of the Past, a chance to take Halloween portraits with your pet.

Nothing is more charming than a community that goes all out during this festive season. Visitors can visit plentiful pumpkin patches during this time of year and participate in fun fall activities with family and friends. In the early days, Cromwell was mainly an agricultural town, so you will see plenty of corn in the area (and corn mazes). It's no surprise this quaint northern town, abundant with local family farms, has a thriving farmers market on the weekends.