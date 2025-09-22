New England's Glorious Fall Foliage Is On Full Display In This Charming, Outdoorsy Connecticut Town
There is something about New England states that makes them the ideal place to watch leaves turn color in autumn, such as the Berkshires, an underrated fall destination with gorgeous leafy views and historic charm. Another spot is Cromwell, Connecticut, one of the loveliest escapes in this region. Cromwell is located about a 30-mile drive or bus ride from Bradley International Airport (BDL), which is just outside of Hartford, home of the country's oldest art museum. While here, visitors will find plenty of outdoor recreation in this town, scenic sights perfect for viewing colorful autumn displays, and rustic farms and pumpkin patches.
Everything about this town just screams "autumn"; there's even a healthcare center called Autumn Lake! Travelers can immerse themselves in colorful fall foliage at River Highlands State Park, an ideal spot to commune with nature and fully experience this beautiful season. The best time to visit Cromwell is in September and October, when fall events are in full swing. Each year, the town celebrates the autumn harvest with a magnificent festival loaded with family-friendly fun. During the fall season, history buffs can join the Cromwell Historical Society in Hallowed Ground Walking Tours of the Hillside Cemetery. They also host Tails of the Past, a chance to take Halloween portraits with your pet.
Nothing is more charming than a community that goes all out during this festive season. Visitors can visit plentiful pumpkin patches during this time of year and participate in fun fall activities with family and friends. In the early days, Cromwell was mainly an agricultural town, so you will see plenty of corn in the area (and corn mazes). It's no surprise this quaint northern town, abundant with local family farms, has a thriving farmers market on the weekends.
Immerse yourself in Cromwell's colorful autumn landscape
The region's stunning natural beauty provides ample opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Thick forests and peaceful meadows house a variety of wildlife. You'll see wading birds feeding along the wetlands, osprey nests in the trees, and curious woodland creatures scurrying about. With so many beautiful places to see fall foliage, it's easy to see why autumn provides such a lovely backdrop for this town.
The town borders the Cromwell Meadows Wildlife Management Area, a 98-acre stretch of land full of native animals and extensive vegetation. You can witness beautiful rustic hues throughout these fields during peak autumn vibrancy. Birdwatchers will enjoy discovering the 200 bird species that inhabit this land, and there are opportunities for hiking and fishing all around.
As you explore its diverse ecosystem, through woodlands and wetlands, you'll find gorgeous opportunities for stunning panoramic shots. From Cromwell Meadows, visitors can access the beautiful Mattabesset River, a lovely spot for trout fishing. Imagine paddling down the river in September or October and soaking in the vibrant autumn foliage from your canoe. You can explore this area by taking the Mattabesset River, Coginchaug River, and Cromwell Meadows Paddle Route.
River Highlands State Park is another wonderful natural wonderland where you can experience fall in all its glory. Autumn is a great time to visit, since there are fewer mosquitoes and beautiful foliage all around. You'll see meandering trails, creeks, picturesque bridges, and plenty of picnic nooks where you can stop and enjoy the view. Visitors can discover mossy bluffs surrounded by maple trees and get a stunning view of the Connecticut River while hiking the scenic trails. When you're out on the best fall foliage tours across New England, make sure to stop by this vibrant town.
A wholesome fall festival with hayrides and a pumpkin patch
There is no better way to celebrate the changing seasons than a good, wholesome autumn festival. Every September and October, the town hosts the Fair Weather Growers' Farm Festival to commemorate the harvest. The festival is full of family-friendly fun, including a corn maze and petting zoo. Guests can visit the farm market and pumpkin patch, or take an exciting hayride along the festival grounds. General admission is $30 and includes a free pumpkin for each guest. You'll see vendors selling delicious treats, like warm donuts and pumpkin spice ice cream, at this magnificent fall extravaganza. Kids will love the cool Corn Pit, with a playground in the center, where the ground is entirely filled with corn kernels. They can also go on tractor rides while playing in bales of hay.
You'll have a wild time venturing through magnificent stalks of corn as you find your way out of the corn maze. Maze visitors can even participate in the Farm Monster Mystery scavenger hunt and find hidden object locations throughout the map. Around the festival grounds, you'll see a pedal-powered go-cart course and giant tube slides with goofy faces for the kids. They can also ride around in the Barrel Train, comprised of metal barrels resembling makeshift train carts, pulled by a tractor.
You can tell Cromwell goes all out when it comes to fall. Festival grounds are decorated with colorful scarecrows and pumpkins as far as the eye can see. You can feel the autumn vibes the minute you set foot in this town. From lively festivals to colorful foliage, it's a prime spot for experiencing this cozy season to its fullest.