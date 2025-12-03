Ohio's 'Gateway To Outdoor Recreation' Is An Action-Packed City With Hiking, Biking, And Paddling Trails
Sometimes, all that's needed is a well-deserved break in the outdoors, and one beautiful place you can take a breath of fresh air is the small town of Canal Fulton, Ohio. The locale is known for the laidback nature retreat along the Ohio and Erie Canal and is only an hour from Cleveland, the most budget-friendly big city in America, plus it's just 30 minutes from Akron, an under-the-radar Ohio city.
Two waterways run throughout Canal Fulton, the Ohio and Erie Canal and the Tuscarawas River. Both offer loads of adventure in the water, whether it's taking a boat tour, canoeing, or paddling. Take a tour along the canal with a tour on the St. Helena III Canal Boat or hop on a kayak on the Tuscarawas River. The Canal Fulton Canoe Livery & Campground, in particular, offers water activities, a primitive campground, and a Pedal and Paddle experience that combines biking the trail and kayaking the river.
On land, you'll have much to explore as Canal Fulton is a part of the Ohio & Erie Towpath Trail that's more than 90 miles long and cuts through four counties in the state. The extensive trail passes through the Ohio & Erie Canalway National Heritage Area and explores most of the original routes from the past. These routes had a significant role in history when mules used to pull canal boats that were used for the transport of both people and goods. The trail goes from Cleveland to New Philadelphia and passes through Tuscarawas, Stark, Summit, and Cuyahoga counties. Nowadays, the trails are great for biking, running, hiking, or walking.
Explore the waters of Canal Fulton
If you're looking to discover the canal, the popular tour to take is a ride on the St. Helena III Canal Boat, a replica of a canal-era boat. The tours take you through an original section of the Ohio & Erie Canal, spanning 2 miles and lasting for about an hour. Tours cost $10 each at the time of writing. If you'd like to learn more about the history of the canal, visit the Heritage House and Old Canal Days Museum at St. Helena Heritage Park.
The Canal Fulton Canoe Livery & Campground is the go-to spot for canoeing and kayaking on the Tuscarawas River. Its most popular offer is the Pedal and Paddle tour. This two-for-one experience combines a trip on the river with biking on the Ohio & Erie Canal Way Towpath. After your canoe or kayak trip, you can hit the trails. While on the water, the company will transport your bikes for you, ready for the next leg of your journey on the Towpath Trail. These trips range from 3- to 11-mile trips, and two adults can fit in a single canoe. The livery is open for the spring and summer season, though hours vary and are weather-dependent. Camp at its small campsites for just $30 a night.
Aside from the scenic views, you might also catch a glimpse of bald eagles, turtles, ospreys, and hawks. If you're looking for more outdoor adventure, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, another midwestern national park with the most stunning waterfall views, is just 40 minutes away.
Where to eat and drink in Canal Fulton
The perfect way to end a day out in the outdoors is to fill up with some good food and good company. Head to the many dining options in downtown Canal Fulton and taste the local cuisine. As the canal is the spotlight of the city, there are a couple of restaurants on the water that offer scenic views as you dine. The Canal Boat Lounge is a bar-and-grill restaurant that's great for a casual spot, and it has occasional live music. The lounge is also a part of the Designated Outdoor Refreshments Area (DORA), which lets you bring your drinks with you while strolling in specific areas of downtown in conjunction with participating businesses.
For drinks, Barrel Room on Canal offers wine, craft beer, and bourbon, and great food! They are also a part of the participating DORA businesses. The Dragonfly Winery is another option for a glass of wine, some live music in the background, and a view of the Tuscarawas River. If you're laying off the liquor, the Dragonfly Tea Room offers special afternoon tea experiences that's also family-friendly.