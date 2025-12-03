Ohio's 'Gateway To Outdoor Recreation' Is An Action-Packed City With Hiking, Biking, And Paddling Trails

Sometimes, all that's needed is a well-deserved break in the outdoors, and one beautiful place you can take a breath of fresh air is the small town of Canal Fulton, Ohio. The locale is known for the laidback nature retreat along the Ohio and Erie Canal and is only an hour from Cleveland, the most budget-friendly big city in America, plus it's just 30 minutes from Akron, an under-the-radar Ohio city.

Two waterways run throughout Canal Fulton, the Ohio and Erie Canal and the Tuscarawas River. Both offer loads of adventure in the water, whether it's taking a boat tour, canoeing, or paddling. Take a tour along the canal with a tour on the St. Helena III Canal Boat or hop on a kayak on the Tuscarawas River. The Canal Fulton Canoe Livery & Campground, in particular, offers water activities, a primitive campground, and a Pedal and Paddle experience that combines biking the trail and kayaking the river.

On land, you'll have much to explore as Canal Fulton is a part of the Ohio & Erie Towpath Trail that's more than 90 miles long and cuts through four counties in the state. The extensive trail passes through the Ohio & Erie Canalway National Heritage Area and explores most of the original routes from the past. These routes had a significant role in history when mules used to pull canal boats that were used for the transport of both people and goods. The trail goes from Cleveland to New Philadelphia and passes through Tuscarawas, Stark, Summit, and Cuyahoga counties. Nowadays, the trails are great for biking, running, hiking, or walking.