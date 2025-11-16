A Friendly Kansas City Packed With Mountain Biking, Lakeside Fun, And Delicious Eats Lies Just Beyond Wichita

Thinking of Kansas evokes images of big skies, sprawling prairies, and sunflower fields. The state's nicknames of "America's breadbasket" and the "Sunflower State" paint the picture of a golden rural paradise, and certainly that exists, but it leaves out some significant pieces of the puzzle. Kansas' towns and cities are fun, friendly destinations full of adventure and laid-back vibes. Augusta is one such city, just 21 miles from the bustling and wildly underrated city of Wichita. With outdoor activities like mountain biking and an exciting culinary scene, next time you're in the heart of the USA, you have to check out Augusta.

Because of Augusta's proximity to Wichita, it is extremely easy to get to. Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport receives flights from all across the U.S., and there are buses to Wichita from 25 cities with Greyhound and Flixbus. Wichita is also on one of Amtrak's connecting routes coming up from Texas or accessible by car via the I-35.

Once you're in Wichita, it's just a half an hour's drive east to Augusta. Even if you take a train or bus into the state, it's highly recommended to rent a car, not only because there is no public transport connecting the two cities, but because Kansas has the best driving conditions in all of America. This makes it a great place for a road trip, and it has some lovely scenic byways, like the pristine Prairie Trail. If you aren't able to drive to Augusta, you can grab a taxi from Wichita for around $60.