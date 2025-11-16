A Friendly Kansas City Packed With Mountain Biking, Lakeside Fun, And Delicious Eats Lies Just Beyond Wichita
Thinking of Kansas evokes images of big skies, sprawling prairies, and sunflower fields. The state's nicknames of "America's breadbasket" and the "Sunflower State" paint the picture of a golden rural paradise, and certainly that exists, but it leaves out some significant pieces of the puzzle. Kansas' towns and cities are fun, friendly destinations full of adventure and laid-back vibes. Augusta is one such city, just 21 miles from the bustling and wildly underrated city of Wichita. With outdoor activities like mountain biking and an exciting culinary scene, next time you're in the heart of the USA, you have to check out Augusta.
Because of Augusta's proximity to Wichita, it is extremely easy to get to. Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport receives flights from all across the U.S., and there are buses to Wichita from 25 cities with Greyhound and Flixbus. Wichita is also on one of Amtrak's connecting routes coming up from Texas or accessible by car via the I-35.
Once you're in Wichita, it's just a half an hour's drive east to Augusta. Even if you take a train or bus into the state, it's highly recommended to rent a car, not only because there is no public transport connecting the two cities, but because Kansas has the best driving conditions in all of America. This makes it a great place for a road trip, and it has some lovely scenic byways, like the pristine Prairie Trail. If you aren't able to drive to Augusta, you can grab a taxi from Wichita for around $60.
Outdoor adventures and lakeside fun in Augusta, Kansas
Once you've made it to Augusta, it's time to kick back with some outdoor adventures. Santa Fe Lake and Augusta Lake are popular summer spots for locals and visitors alike. Augusta Lake is just on the northwestern edge of town, which is a pretty spot to hike around. The full loop is a gentle 4.1 miles and can be done walking, running, or biking at any time of year. Previous visitors have reported that there is no shade, so make sure you bring hats and sunscreen in the summer. You can also fish for bass and catfish in Augusta Lake — just make sure to get a license first.
Santa Fe Lake is a 10-minute drive from the city, but it's the perfect place for swimmers, paddlers, and disc golfers. There are a few friendly and locally owned businesses that are raring to get you on the lake, like Flatwater Fitness and Fun, which rent out boards, organize tours, and put on group events. Hiking abounds here, too, with some varied trails. The North Trail is a newer addition, and at 4.3 miles, it has lovely forested sections to explore. You will also discover some campsites on the route if you want to spend a few days by the lake.
There is also Hedge Row for mountain bikers, which, along with two other routes on that side of the lake, has been designated as an easy-going, family-friendly bike trail. Hedge Row is the most popular route of the three. If you're slightly more confident on a mountain bike or want to learn more about downhill mountain biking, there are also some intermediate trails in the same area, like The Jungle.
Where to stay and eat in Augusta, Kansas
Whether you're looking for stylish downtown apartments, cozy hotels, or rural farm stays, Augusta has you covered. As it's only a small city, it's popular for locals to open up their homes to visitors on sites like Airbnb. Popular stays include a five-bedroom lakeside retreat with wonderful views of Augusta Lake and a rustic farmhouse just outside of town. There is also a highly-rated hotel in the city's downtown, Comfort Inn and Suites, that sometimes dips below $100 per night. According to previous visitors, the continental breakfast is very tasty there.
Augusta's culinary scene is also small but mighty. Sugar Shane's Cafe has made a name for itself serving classic American fare in a tropically decorated setting. As well as classics like steaks, burgers, and fried chicken, they also cook up flatbreads and Hawaiian-style white fish to tantalize your taste buds. You'll also find a Chinese buffet stacked to the rafters (China King Buffet), pizza places, and multiple Mexican restaurants to indulge at. Candiles Mexican Restaurant has particularly high praise from past diners, with the service being as well-regarded as the food. Whatever you're eating and wherever you're staying in Augusta, you're sure to have a jolly, laid-back time in this underrated little city.