Situated Outside Indianapolis Is An Artsy College Town With Horse Racing Legends And Walkable Parks
While Indianapolis promises everything from scenic districts full of art, shops, and famous establishments on Mass Avenue to Fletcher Place, an underrated neighborhood with cobblestone charm and blooming trees, there are endless nooks and crannies to explore in the Hoosier State. Those looking to experience something new and avoid the city's increasingly bad traffic, however, might want to pivot 77 miles west and visit Terre Haute instead. The drive takes just a little over an hour via I-70, and you'll have the chance to see a gorgeous, artsy college town that's famous for its horse racing legends and walkable parks.
While the easiest way to reach Terre Haute from the Indianapolis International Airport is to drive, this student-filled hub has plenty of public transportation options, too. If you're taking a Greyhound bus, you'll first need to travel to the Indianapolis Bus Station, where you'll embark on a 75-minute ride to the Terre Haute Greyhound Station. It'll all feel worth it, though, once you see the vibrant home of Indiana State University and the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. With its energy, green spaces, buzzing nightlife, and inspiring arts scene, the town promises to keep you entertained throughout your trip.
Things to do in Terre Haute, Indiana
Thanks to its significant student population, Terre Haute gives off not only a youthful, high-energy vibe, but also the kind of artistic flair that can be difficult to find. Your sightseeing tour should start with a walk through the Terre Haute Arts Corridor, centered along South 7th Street downtown. If this piques your interest, follow it up with a visit to Arts Illiana, where you can admire the works of local artists.
Even Terre Haute's college campuses serve as open-air galleries. Take Indiana State University, for example. It houses an impressive array of public sculptures from Wabash Valley Art Spaces, including "A Chorus of Trumpets" and a giant Larry Bird replica. Those who can't get enough of the college town vibe and have time for a day trip should seriously consider visiting Bloomington, Indiana's most breathtaking student city that boasts renowned wineries, diverse dining, and outdoor adventures, and best of all, it's just under 59 miles away. Another must-see spot is the Indiana Theatre, a Spanish-Andalusian-style building that's been operating since 1922, and now serves as the main venue for concerts and film-related events in town.
Outdoor activities in Terre Haute, Indiana
Terre Haute still honors its long legacy in horse racing, best represented by the old Four-Corner Track at the Vigo County Fairgrounds, which played an undeniable role in the sport's early history. While horse racing has waned in recent years, visitors can still partake in the centuries-old tradition at the SMWC Equestrian Arena. Here, you can watch college-level competitions and even take riding lessons. The facilities are just a short, 10-minute drive away from the town center, but it's still a good idea to call beforehand for specific information on hours and pricing.
Outdoor lovers will also be happy to see just how easy nature access is around here. There are over 1,000 acres dedicated to parks, trails, and recreation under the Parks Department. Deming Park is one of Terre Haute's beloved green spaces, spanning over 177 acres, and promises everything from playgrounds and disc golf to miniature train rides and sports courts. The other local favorite is Collett Park, which, while smaller at just 21 acres, is a historic pavilion worth visiting for the views alone.
The National Road Heritage Trail is especially beloved by cyclists for its 6 miles of scenic, vehicle-free paths that run straight to Indiana State University, while Hawthorn Park boasts wetlands, a playground, and even a labyrinth. Last but not least, make sure to stop by Maple Avenue Nature Park. It's the ultimate calm, scenic lakeside loop complete with a picturesque gazebo and one of the only fishing spots around town.