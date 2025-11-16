Situated Outside Indianapolis Is An Artsy College Town With Horse Racing Legends And Walkable Parks

While Indianapolis promises everything from scenic districts full of art, shops, and famous establishments on Mass Avenue to Fletcher Place, an underrated neighborhood with cobblestone charm and blooming trees, there are endless nooks and crannies to explore in the Hoosier State. Those looking to experience something new and avoid the city's increasingly bad traffic, however, might want to pivot 77 miles west and visit Terre Haute instead. The drive takes just a little over an hour via I-70, and you'll have the chance to see a gorgeous, artsy college town that's famous for its horse racing legends and walkable parks.

While the easiest way to reach Terre Haute from the Indianapolis International Airport is to drive, this student-filled hub has plenty of public transportation options, too. If you're taking a Greyhound bus, you'll first need to travel to the Indianapolis Bus Station, where you'll embark on a 75-minute ride to the Terre Haute Greyhound Station. It'll all feel worth it, though, once you see the vibrant home of Indiana State University and the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. With its energy, green spaces, buzzing nightlife, and inspiring arts scene, the town promises to keep you entertained throughout your trip.