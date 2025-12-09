This Scenic West Virginia City Has Wine, Appalachian Charm, And Rock Climbing
Set within the towering mountains of West Virginia, Summersville serves as a gateway to all sorts of outdoor adventure, from swimming and stand-up paddleboarding to rock climbing and fishing. Located in the heart of West Virginia, Summersville is not only a scenic beach-like destination but also home to West Virginia's underrated lake state park for pristine snorkeling – hence the name: 'Little Bahamas of the East.' Whether gliding across the lake's surface by kayak or soaking in the rugged scenery from the comfort of a boat, Summersville Lake is a highly rated destination for outdoor adventures.
Beyond the lake itself, Summersville is home to wine. Take the beautiful Kirkwood Winery and Isaiah Morgan Distillery, for example, where guests can take a tour of the vineyards, learn the art of winemaking, and sample their famous bourbon whiskey. Over 10,000 gallons of wine are produced here every year, and it boasts a shop that sells locally made jams, jellies, handicrafts, and more. Reaching the winery is a short ten-minute drive up the road from downtown Summerville and is an easy half-day excursion to squeeze into your trip.
How to spend a day in Summersville
Adventure knows no bounds in Summersville, with many activities to try — like rock climbing. Summersville Lake has hundreds of rock climbing routes, depending on your skill level. In general, beginners will look for lower grade routes, like 5.6 climbs, while more seasoned climbers might choose a 5.13 or 5.14 climb. Make sure to wear climbing shoes with good traction, plus standard gear like a helmet, harness, a belay device, and carabiners.
Water-based activities are just as thrilling in Summersville. The lake's clear, calm water provides the perfect conditions for water sports like kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding, not to mention stunning views of the surrounding Appalachian Mountains and forest. On a warm day, you'll see people lazily swimming in the water, fishing from the shoreline, or taking in the views from a boat tour. There are even some rock-climbing routes that extend over the water, although this one's definitely only for experienced climbers.
Summersville is a year-round destination, with summer being peak season and the busiest time to visit. However, autumn is a particularly scenic time to visit not only Summersville Lake, but West Virginia as a whole, partly because it's the perfect place to see stunning fall foliage without the crowds. Travelers planning a winter stay will find the lakeside quiet and serene, though activities like boating and swimming may be restricted.
Getting to Summersville and where to stay
To reach Summersville, you'll likely first fly into Yeager Airport (CRW) in Charleston, West Virginia. From there, it's roughly 65 miles to Summerville and can take between an hour and a half to two hours to reach. To optimize your time and also allow for flexibility to visit other nearby attractions, consider renting a car at the airport or searching elsewhere.
Renting a car also comes in handy when driving to and from your hotel or apartment rental, as most accommodations are just a short drive away. La Quinta Inn & Suites — New River Gorge National Park is a popular choice, with more than 1,800 reviews on Booking. Amenities include free on-site parking, an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, and more. Pets are also allowed for an extra fee, although it's necessary to alert the hotel before arrival. Alternatively, book a room at the Hampton Inn Summersville, which has earned an 8.8 rating on Booking and offers a seasonal outdoor swimming pool along with additional amenities. Of course, three campgrounds are located along the lake if you have your own RV or plan to pitch a tent for a more primitive adventure.