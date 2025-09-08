West Virginia's Underrated Scenic Skyway Is The Perfect Place To See Stunning Fall Foliage Without The Crowds
West Virginia's prime spot in the heart of Appalachia makes it an ideal destination to see some of America's best fall foliage. Each autumn, West Virginia's mountain forests erupt in scintillating displays of reds, oranges, and yellows, creating some of the most photo-worthy shots anywhere in the US. Throughout the state, you can find exceptional spots for enjoying fall foliage, from the New River Gorge's breathtaking Greenbrier Valley to the captivating Coopers Rock State Forest just outside of Morgantown. However, one of West Virginia's most unforgettable fall foliage experiences does not even require you to get out of your car! The extraordinary Seneca Skyway is a wonderful West Virginia road trip through many of the state's most stunning natural areas. And while the route is beautiful year-round, the autumn months are unmatched for incredible views.
The Seneca Skyway is a roughly 300-mile loop through a particularly scenic region of West Virginia's Allegheny Mountains called the Potomac Highlands. Much of the Seneca Skyway's route traverses the sublime Monongahela National Forest, a 919,000-acre preserve with views that rival those in many celebrated national parks. The Monongahela National Forest has some of the most diverse ecosystems in the United States, with dramatic elevation changes thrown in for good measure. More importantly, fall in the Monongahela National Forest brings some of the nation's brightest autumn colors right up to the road. However, the crown jewel of the Seneca Skyway may very well be the one-of-a-kind Seneca Rocks, which serve as one of the route's most memorable landmarks. Towering nearly 900 feet above the ground, the Seneca Rocks forge a stark, vertical profile against the surrounding mountain forests. In the autumn, fall colors contrast against the rocks to create one of the most distinctive autumn scenes in North America.
See stunning fall foliage on West Virginia's Seneca Skyway
The dazzling Seneca Rocks and the vast Monongahela National Forest are arguably the centerpieces of the Seneca Skyway. However, the drive also passes plenty of other stunning West Virginia parks, each with its own special blend of fall colors in the autumn. Another fantastic stop along the Seneca Skyway is the truly special Watoga State Park, the largest state park in West Virginia. In the autumn, Watoga takes on the same eye-catching colors you'd expect along the Seneca Skyway. However, the park's true magic occurs when the sun goes down. With little to no light pollution, Watoga State Park is an official International Dark Sky Park, with some of the most striking views of the night sky on the East Coast. Elsewhere on the Seneca Skyway, you'll find the gorgeous Seneca State Forest, where you can enjoy top fall foliage views from a reservable fire tower. Beartown State Park complements the skyway's autumn colors with unique rock trails, while Blackwater Falls State Park features a picturesque 57-foot waterfall on top of lovely fall scenery.
The Seneca Skyway is also a great tour of many of West Virginia's loveliest small towns. White Sulphur Springs, for instance, is the perfect blend of small-town charm, boutique shopping, and a gorgeous West Virginia backdrop. For many travelers, the start and end point for the Seneca Skyway loop is the delightful town of Lewisburg. With superb shopping opportunities, a thriving cultural scene, and historical character, Lewisburg is a vibrant West Virginia gem and one of America's best mountain towns. Most travelers starting and ending in Lewisburg can complete the full Seneca Skyway loop in about six hours (though you should allow extra time to take pictures, especially in the fall).