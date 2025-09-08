West Virginia's Underrated Scenic Skyway Is The Perfect Place To See Stunning Fall Foliage Without The Crowds

West Virginia's prime spot in the heart of Appalachia makes it an ideal destination to see some of America's best fall foliage. Each autumn, West Virginia's mountain forests erupt in scintillating displays of reds, oranges, and yellows, creating some of the most photo-worthy shots anywhere in the US. Throughout the state, you can find exceptional spots for enjoying fall foliage, from the New River Gorge's breathtaking Greenbrier Valley to the captivating Coopers Rock State Forest just outside of Morgantown. However, one of West Virginia's most unforgettable fall foliage experiences does not even require you to get out of your car! The extraordinary Seneca Skyway is a wonderful West Virginia road trip through many of the state's most stunning natural areas. And while the route is beautiful year-round, the autumn months are unmatched for incredible views.

The Seneca Skyway is a roughly 300-mile loop through a particularly scenic region of West Virginia's Allegheny Mountains called the Potomac Highlands. Much of the Seneca Skyway's route traverses the sublime Monongahela National Forest, a 919,000-acre preserve with views that rival those in many celebrated national parks. The Monongahela National Forest has some of the most diverse ecosystems in the United States, with dramatic elevation changes thrown in for good measure. More importantly, fall in the Monongahela National Forest brings some of the nation's brightest autumn colors right up to the road. However, the crown jewel of the Seneca Skyway may very well be the one-of-a-kind Seneca Rocks, which serve as one of the route's most memorable landmarks. Towering nearly 900 feet above the ground, the Seneca Rocks forge a stark, vertical profile against the surrounding mountain forests. In the autumn, fall colors contrast against the rocks to create one of the most distinctive autumn scenes in North America.