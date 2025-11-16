Pittsburgh's Christmas Crown Jewel Is A Giant Rink Transforming Into A Lively Holiday Hub

Pittsburgh has earned a lot of accolades in recent years. Sports fans should know it was ranked No. 3 on the Manual's 2025 list of best hockey cities, as well as America's third-best city for outdoor recreation in 2024. It's also been named one of the busiest cities for festivals thanks to events like Little Italy Days in its historic Bloomfield neighborhood and Picklesburgh, USA Today's top-ranked specialty food festival for 2025.

And if you're looking for places to get into the holiday spirit, Pittsburgh's been praised for that, too. More than three million people visited downtown's Christmas festivities in 2024, and WalletHub ranked it the second-best city for Christmas in both 2023 and 2024. This ranking was partially based on its abundance of affordable shopping spots, but it also has the fifth-most ice skating rinks per capita in the United States. One of those is the UPMC Rink at PPG Place, an outdoor skating rink right in the heart of downtown. Every winter, the plaza encircled by the iconic glass towers of the three-block PPG Place complex transforms into a winter wonderland. This annual tradition started in 2001 and has only gotten better with time, with a rink upgrade in 2015 that made it even bigger than the more famous rink at New York's Rockefeller Center.

The ice rink isn't the only holiday happening in this one-time steel capital's revitalized downtown. Pittsburgh's annual holiday market is open from late November through Christmas Eve. Inspired by German Christmas markets, the event features charming wooden chalet stands of Christmas-themed gifts and treats, along with live music and light displays. Make sure to stroll through Market Square on your way from the rink to the Christmas market to enjoy the Yinzer Wonderland decorations and holiday window displays of the stores.