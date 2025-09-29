Pennsylvania's Premier Amusement Park Is A Fun, Family-Friendly Destination Just Outside Of Pittsburgh

Nothing promises endless hours of family fun like bonding over exciting attractions and heart-pumping thrill rides at one of the best amusement parks in the U.S. The country boasts amazing theme parks from coast to coast, but this one is a national historic landmark that's also made the USA Today 10 Best list for theme parks five years in a row. These accolades belong to Kennywood, Pennsylvania's premier amusement park, where you'll find a handful of classic roller coasters from the 1920s. Located just outside of the bustling, revitalized one-time steel capital of Pittsburgh, Kennywood is a fun-loving, family-friendly destination where little ones and adults alike will have an incredible time.

Kennywood is named after Charles Kenny, who purchased the land where the amusement park sits two centuries ago. The area was nicknamed Kenny's Grove during the Civil War when it became a favorite place for locals to socialize. In time, a trolley park sprang up on the land, which was eventually leased by the Monongahela Street Railway, owned by the famed Mellon family. American financier and philanthropist Andrew Mellon renamed the site Kennywood and added pony rides, a dance hall, and boat rides on its pretty lagoon. In 1902, the park's first roller coaster, the Figure Eight Toboggan, opened. The rest, as they say, is history.

Today, three of Kennywood's 40 rides and attractions are original wooden roller coasters from the 1920s:the iconic Jack Rabbit, Racer, and Thunderbolt They were all designed by John Miller, who revolutionized roller coasters by inventing upstop wheels that lock wheels to tracks, allowing rides to hit high speeds without jumping.