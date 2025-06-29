The Revitalized Bustling Downtown In America's One-Time Steel Capital Is 'Criminally Underrated'

Mention Pittsburgh, and "yinz" (Pittsburghese for "y'all") might think of the world's former industrial powerhouse or a city united by black and gold (the Pirates, Penguins, and Steelers all have the same colors). While both are true — Pittsburgh is known as both "The Steel City" and the "City of Champions" for its success in sports –– venture downtown and you'll peel back the reasoning for its third nickname, the lovely "City of Bridges." Pittsburghers claim their town is home to 446 bridges, the most in the world, with the city officially owning and managing 143.

Modern Pittsburgh began as Fort Duquesne and later Fort Pitt at modern-day Point State Park, located where the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers form the Ohio River. As the U.S. expanded westward, Pittsburgh grew to become an industrial center due to its location, eventually taking its place as the heart of America's steel industry for nearly a century. During this time, many of the city's most iconic bridges were built downtown using locally made steel to connect the city's 90 neighborhoods. This also resulted in a one-of-a-kind backdrop for baseball games, morning commutes, and nearby treks where you can soak in the iconic, picturesque skyline — a skyline you'll catch your first sight of as you pass through the Fort Pitt Tunnel from Pittsburgh International Airport.

In recent years, the "criminally underrated" Pittsburgh has been cited as one of America's "most livable cities" and is undergoing a tremendous renaissance in the "Golden Triangle," or downtown area. However, the city is far from perfect. According to the results from the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's 2024 Satisfaction Survey, 61% of the 1,310 respondents largely felt safe downtown, and 54% believe the city is on the right track to revitalizing the area. But despite the city's efforts, panhandling and homelessness remain major issues.