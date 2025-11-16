Just Beyond Naples Is A Rural Florida Gem With Green Spaces, Heritage, And A Wolf Sanctuary

Naples, Florida, is full of stunning suburbs and glitzy ocean view mansions, but that kind of luxury comes with a price. Collier County is somewhat known for its strict HOA rules that can dampen an equestrian's, boater's, or landscaper's dreams. This isn't true for one laid-back suburb, however, where paddocks and boats abound. Just 9 miles east of Naples is Golden Gate Estates, a charming little neighborhood with a relaxed vibe and lots of wildlife to discover. This is in part because Golden Gate started as a dodgy development deal in which inaccessible swampland was sold blind to unsuspecting buyers. A lot has changed since its inception in the '60s, and Golden Gate has now struck a balance that provides all the necessities to its residents and a home to the wetland's wildlife. If you're looking for easy access to pretty walking trails, animal sanctuaries, and glittering beaches, then swap your stay in Naples for the understated Golden Gate Estates.

Getting to Golden Gate is easy given its proximity to Naples. There is an airport within the Naples city limits, but it mostly services private charters and a few connections from Miami. Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers is more connected and only a 35-minute drive away. You can rent a car, grab an airport taxi, or take a shuttle into the city from there. Once you're in Naples, it's a 20-minute drive to Golden Gate, or you can get there via public bus routes.