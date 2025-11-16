Just Beyond Naples Is A Rural Florida Gem With Green Spaces, Heritage, And A Wolf Sanctuary
Naples, Florida, is full of stunning suburbs and glitzy ocean view mansions, but that kind of luxury comes with a price. Collier County is somewhat known for its strict HOA rules that can dampen an equestrian's, boater's, or landscaper's dreams. This isn't true for one laid-back suburb, however, where paddocks and boats abound. Just 9 miles east of Naples is Golden Gate Estates, a charming little neighborhood with a relaxed vibe and lots of wildlife to discover. This is in part because Golden Gate started as a dodgy development deal in which inaccessible swampland was sold blind to unsuspecting buyers. A lot has changed since its inception in the '60s, and Golden Gate has now struck a balance that provides all the necessities to its residents and a home to the wetland's wildlife. If you're looking for easy access to pretty walking trails, animal sanctuaries, and glittering beaches, then swap your stay in Naples for the understated Golden Gate Estates.
Getting to Golden Gate is easy given its proximity to Naples. There is an airport within the Naples city limits, but it mostly services private charters and a few connections from Miami. Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers is more connected and only a 35-minute drive away. You can rent a car, grab an airport taxi, or take a shuttle into the city from there. Once you're in Naples, it's a 20-minute drive to Golden Gate, or you can get there via public bus routes.
Get in touch with your wild side at the Shy Wolf Sanctuary
Once the residents of Golden Gate learned how damaging the original development project was to the environment, work was quickly undertaken to restore some of the natural wetland habitats that once stood where the estate is now and, as a result, there are some charming waterways flowing through the neighborhood and plenty of opportunities to interact with wildlife. One of the most unique ways to do this is at the Shy Wolf Sanctuary, Education and Experience Center, 10 minutes northeast of town. Founded in 1993 and made an official nonprofit in 2001, Shy Wolf is dedicated to helping animals that others can't help, including wolves, an animal that has been increasingly fascinating tourists in the U.S., bobcats, cougars, and even rare tortoises.
The sanctuary also loves educating people about caring for these animals and offers visits via booking to interact on a personal level with its remarkable inhabitants. This makes for a great family day out, but it's worth bearing in mind that children under 7 years of age won't be permitted for safety reasons. Currently, it is home to many rescue wolves and wolf-dogs, a cougar named Cimarron, who loves perfume, and two New Guinea singing dogs (an incredibly endangered and rare species) named Markey and Melbourne, who somehow ended up in a petting zoo in suburban Florida before being rescued into Shy Wolf.
Unwind on the trails near Golden Gate Estates
Another benefit of the strange way Golden Gate came to be is it backs onto some of southern Florida's most beautiful green spaces, including the Picayune Strand State Forest, Florida's most under-the-radar nature spot. You'll be glad to know that many of the hikes in the area are as laid-back as the town is. The Nancy Payton Preserve Trail starts just outside of town and is a gorgeous little 2-mile loop along a waterway with chirping birds and tall green grasses. Alternatively, for something a little longer, there is an 8-mile trail just on the other side of I-75 that leads into the Picayune Strand State Forest called the Picayune Everglade Ranch Trail. You can hike, bike, or horseback ride this trail and have the perfect opportunity for birding, as the forest is part of the Great Florida Birding Trail. The terrain has very soft sand, so you should bring gaiters or high top shoes.
Golden Gate Estates is also splendidly close to Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, the best Florida beach for 2025. It's just a 30-minute drive away and promises lush golden sands, famous sunsets, and peaceful paddleboarding. You can rent a board or even go on a guided tour with one of the local operators to see the best this region has to offer, It's truly one of the most laid-back, relaxing places to visit in the Sunshine State.