Florida's Under-The-Radar State Forest In Naples Hides Incredibly Rare Wildlife And Recreational Thrills

What was once intended to be an enormous residential neighborhood is now a peaceful Southwest Florida state forest that serves as an important piece of the ecological puzzle that makes the complex Everglades hydrological system function. Today, Picayune Strand State Forest is a nearly 75,000-acre stretch of wild land that offers visitors stellar birding and wildlife-watching opportunities, and miles of equestrian and hiking trails. This wild country is just two miles from the city of Naples, home to a hidden Gulf Coast beach park with a scenic boardwalk and soft white sands. It's also less than an hour by car from Fort Myers and Southwest Florida International Airport.

In the 1940s and 1950s, developers drained the swamps of the forest and platted out a massive subdivision. It became the site of the "swamp land in Florida" land scam because, try as they might, developers could never keep the forest land dry during the rainy season, and it proved impossible to build homes on the land. In the 1970s, after giving up on the idea of a residential development, it became obvious that the drained swampland was having a negative impact on the region's hydrology and wildlife.

Between 1985 and 1995, the state purchased the entire planned development and named the land the Picayune Strand State Forest. Today, it's Florida's fourth-largest state forest and the site of important restoration efforts to improve and restore the hydrological function of the Florida Everglades as the "river of grass" that flows south toward Florida Bay.