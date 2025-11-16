Midway Between The Twin Cities And Duluth Is Minnesota's Little City With A Lively Casino And Scenic Trails

One of the top attractions in Hinckley is Grand Casino Hinckley — there are more than 2,500 slot machines here, along with pull tabs, poker, and bingo. But there's more to this casino than just gambling. Play a round of golf at Grand National Golf Club, open from spring to fall, then pamper yourself in style at Grand Harmony Spa. The casino's restaurant and bar, Rival House, has live music on the weekends as well as bowling and bar games, and you can check into one of the 554 rooms at the hotel when you're ready to head to bed. If you're using Hinckley as a halfway stop, you can add Minnesota's largest casino hotel, Mystic Lake, in Minneapolis, and Duluth's thriving Black Bear Casino Resort to your itinerary as well.

But don't spend all your time enjoying the casino entertainment and miss out on the other things to do around Hinckley. Be sure to stop by the Hinckley Fire Museum, which tells the story of the devastating Great Hinckley Fire in 1894. Over on State Highway 48, the Hinckley Fire Monument honors those who lost their lives in the blaze. It's also worth visiting the Pine County Historical Museum, which has a full-size replica of the plane flown by the Wright Brothers, among other exhibits. Lastly, you can't come to Hinckley without stopping at Tobies Restaurant and Bakery — sampling their famous caramel, cinnamon, or pecan rolls is a must when in town.