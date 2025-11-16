Midway Between The Twin Cities And Duluth Is Minnesota's Little City With A Lively Casino And Scenic Trails
Tourism in Minnesota often focuses on the state's 10,000 lakes, but there is plenty more to discover in the fun cities and charming small towns. Head up north from the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, and you'll find the little city of Hinckley, which has a population of just under 2,000 residents. Hinckley is about equidistant between Duluth and the Twin Cities and conveniently located right on I-35, so it makes for a perfect halfway stop if you're traveling between these two destinations.
But if you have the time, Hinckley is certainly worth more than just a quick pit stop. With a renowned bakery, a popular casino, interesting museums that showcase local history, and easy access to state parks and forests for outdoor recreation, there is plenty to keep you busy. Hinckley makes for a great day trip or weekend getaway all on its own.
Hit the slots and discover Hinckley's other attractions
One of the top attractions in Hinckley is Grand Casino Hinckley — there are more than 2,500 slot machines here, along with pull tabs, poker, and bingo. But there's more to this casino than just gambling. Play a round of golf at Grand National Golf Club, open from spring to fall, then pamper yourself in style at Grand Harmony Spa. The casino's restaurant and bar, Rival House, has live music on the weekends as well as bowling and bar games, and you can check into one of the 554 rooms at the hotel when you're ready to head to bed. If you're using Hinckley as a halfway stop, you can add Minnesota's largest casino hotel, Mystic Lake, in Minneapolis, and Duluth's thriving Black Bear Casino Resort to your itinerary as well.
But don't spend all your time enjoying the casino entertainment and miss out on the other things to do around Hinckley. Be sure to stop by the Hinckley Fire Museum, which tells the story of the devastating Great Hinckley Fire in 1894. Over on State Highway 48, the Hinckley Fire Monument honors those who lost their lives in the blaze. It's also worth visiting the Pine County Historical Museum, which has a full-size replica of the plane flown by the Wright Brothers, among other exhibits. Lastly, you can't come to Hinckley without stopping at Tobies Restaurant and Bakery — sampling their famous caramel, cinnamon, or pecan rolls is a must when in town.
Outdoor activities to enjoy in Hinckley
With two state parks and four state forests, Hinckley is a great spot for getting outside in nature. St. Croix State Park is Minnesota's largest state park with 33,000 acres to explore. Hike the 5-mile Two Rivers Loop, or if you're short on time, climb the fire tower for an epic view over the surrounding landscapes. Alternatively, explore the 1.8-mile Quarry Loop Trail in Banning State Park just north of Hinckley, or hike the 4-mile loop to see Wolf Creek Falls.
Bikers can go for a ride on the 72-mile Willard Munger Trail, which connects Hinckley and Duluth. Thrill seekers will love the many miles of ATV and off-road vehicle trails in Nemadji State Forest; there are also ATV trails in Chengwatana and General Andrews State Forests. If you prefer water adventures, you can head out on the water in a canoe or kayak on the nearby Kettle or St. Croix Rivers. The Kettle River is a top Midwest river for whitewater rafting — experience it on a tour with Hard Water Sports.
As for getting to Hinckley, Jefferson Lines offers bus connections from Duluth, Minneapolis, and St. Paul, but you'll want your own vehicle to get around and explore the Hinckley area. Duluth International Airport is the closest major airport at 77 miles away. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, which is widely recognized as North America's best, is just a bit further at 84 miles away, and you'll find more flight connections there as it's a larger airport.