Minnesota's Casino Resort Thriving Near Downtown Duluth Has High Table Maximums And Fine Dining

If you're looking for casinos in the American Midwest, you might be surprised to discover that there are actually tons of options outside of hotspots like Las Vegas and Atlantic City. While not all of them are winners, like the popular Council Bluffs casino that feels more like an overrated tourist trap, many of them offer incredible accommodations and amenities. Minnesota, in particular, is home to several high-end casinos in and around Minneapolis, such as Mystic Lake, the state's largest casino hotel with neon-lit charm. However, if you head north toward Lake Superior, you'll find Black Bear Casino Resort in the small town of Carlton.

Given its location on the map, you'd be forgiven for missing this gambling destination. However, it's well worth a visit, especially because it's been rated one of the best casinos in the entire Midwest. Black Bear's excellent reputation stems from its swanky decor and scenery, abundance of slot machines and table games, and the quality of its on-site hotel. The resort also features a golf course, fine dining restaurants, and even a snowmobile trail to help you get around during the winter. So, while Black Bear Casino may not have as much glitz and glam as the Las Vegas Strip, it's a fabulous resort that can turn any Midwest vacation into a memorable experience.