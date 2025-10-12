Minnesota's Casino Resort Thriving Near Downtown Duluth Has High Table Maximums And Fine Dining
If you're looking for casinos in the American Midwest, you might be surprised to discover that there are actually tons of options outside of hotspots like Las Vegas and Atlantic City. While not all of them are winners, like the popular Council Bluffs casino that feels more like an overrated tourist trap, many of them offer incredible accommodations and amenities. Minnesota, in particular, is home to several high-end casinos in and around Minneapolis, such as Mystic Lake, the state's largest casino hotel with neon-lit charm. However, if you head north toward Lake Superior, you'll find Black Bear Casino Resort in the small town of Carlton.
Given its location on the map, you'd be forgiven for missing this gambling destination. However, it's well worth a visit, especially because it's been rated one of the best casinos in the entire Midwest. Black Bear's excellent reputation stems from its swanky decor and scenery, abundance of slot machines and table games, and the quality of its on-site hotel. The resort also features a golf course, fine dining restaurants, and even a snowmobile trail to help you get around during the winter. So, while Black Bear Casino may not have as much glitz and glam as the Las Vegas Strip, it's a fabulous resort that can turn any Midwest vacation into a memorable experience.
Gaming and dining at Black Bear Casino
Since the main reason to visit a casino is to play, let's talk about what gaming options are available at Black Bear. As with most casinos, slots are the biggest attraction, and this casino has over 1,800 machines on its gaming floor. Best of all, there's a wide variety of bet minimums, including penny slots, nickels, dimes, quarters, and dollars. So, no matter your budget, you can stretch your money farther.
Next, there are the table games. Black Bear doesn't feature Vegas-style games like roulette and craps. Instead, this casino is focused on high-limit blackjack and Texas hold 'em. Also, the games are not available 24 hours a day. They run from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and until 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Black Bear does blackjack three different ways. First, there's traditional blackjack, then free bet, which allows you to split and double down for free, and Blazing 7s, which pays bonuses based on the number of sevens in your starting hand. Finally, beyond poker and blackjack, there's Mississippi Stud, a variation of poker where your hand competes against a paytable, not the dealer.
Gambling all day can whet your appetite, and Black Bear has some incredible restaurants. For fine dining, nothing beats Seven Fires Steakhouse, which offers delicious steaks, ribs, seafood, and desserts. Alternatively, Black Bear has a fabulous buffet with a rotating menu of cuisine from around the world. The Sage Deli is perfect for breakfast and casual meals, and there's even a restaurant at the golf course.
Plan your getaway to Black Bear Casino Resort
Although Black Bear Casino Resort may seem like it's in the middle of nowhere, it's just a 30-minute drive from Duluth, Minnestora, a stunning town with lake views and tasty dining. Since Duluth has an international airport, you don't have to fly into Minneapolis if you're traveling from afar. While there are several hotels and motor lodges in the area, the hotel at Black Bear is the best option, especially if you book a room on a higher floor, giving you a better view of the area. At the time of this writing, room rates are between $200 and $250 per night, on average.
Beyond blackjack and slot machines, the best way to play at Black Bear is to try your luck at bingo. The casino offers multiple promotions so you can win bigger prizes, but the game itself is a lot of fun, even if you don't win. Alternatively, you can hit the links and play at the lush and scenic Black Bear Golf Course.
The resort has an event center and a cabaret lounge, so you can take in some live entertainment during your stay. Because the casino is part of the Fond Du Lac Indian Reservation, many of the shows are centered around Native American culture, along with a lineup of live bands and comedy acts.