Just Outside Denver, Colorado Is A Quirky Community With A Renowned Wildlife Sanctuary Attraction And Antique Stores
Colorado may be known for cities like Boulder or its reputation as the best U.S. state for skiing, but it's also home to a tiny town with a quirky community, a couple of cute antique stores, and an attraction that lets you take a walk on the wild side. Or rather, above it. Keenesburg, Colorado is around 40 miles from Denver, and if ever there was a town not to bypass on your I-76 road trip, this is it.
It would be difficult not to stop and scratch your head when you read the town's entry sign proudly brandishing their motto: "Home of 500 Happy People and a Few Soreheads". The sign has been there since the 1960s, but with a current population of closer to 2,500, it seems the word "happy" may be the only part that remains true. As well as the 2,000 extra people who live there, Keenesburg has also welcomed around 750 exotic animals thanks to the tireless work of The Wild Animal Sanctuary.
Over the years, the sanctuary has rescued lions from Ukraine, moon bears from South Korea, a group of tigers (named Larry, Mo, and Curly) from Oklahoma, and many more who now have plenty of room to roam. If you're keen to see these beautiful creatures, you can drive around 30 miles north of Denver International Airport or take the Bustang from Denver to Sterling, which stops off at Keenesburg town hall. From there, it's a mere 12-minute drive into the wild.
Explore the Wild Animal Sanctuary
Few things tug at the heartstrings more than a rescue story, and a visit to The Wild Animal Sanctuary will leave you feeling all warm and fuzzy. This is Keenesburg's top attraction, and every year 170,000 visitors pay between $20 and $50 to visit (depending on their age) which helps to maintain the 720-acre plot that is now one of the world's largest carnivore sanctuaries. Species there were all liberated from circus exploitation, domestic situations, and other unsafe environments all over the world. Entry fees also help continue the sanctuary's most unique feature: the 1.5-mile elevated walkway that broke a 2016 Guinness World record for longest footbridge, allowing visitors to spot four-legged residents from above without disturbing them.
The sanctuary is open from 9 a.m. until sunset daily, but in summer, go late afternoon, as the big cats tend to nap until then. The walkway is uncovered, so bring sunscreen and a hat in summer or layers to wrap up in the winter months — visitors specifically mention that the height of the bridge means it can get chilly at times. And of course, don't forget your camera for some candid snaps of the gentle giants below.
Since 1980, the sanctuary has rescued animals from far and wide, and you might even recognize a few tigers that came from a facility run by Joe Exotic of Tiger King fame. Thankfully, they are now living a much happier life, and you can see this when you visit. One Tripadvisor review summed it up perfectly. "Just a beautiful experience. If you love animals don't miss this... It's a heart warming story [of] how one man had a vision and made it happen."
Wander around quirky Keenesburg
If you want to be close to The Wild Animal Sanctuary, then Keenesburg's own Keene Motel offers clean, family-run accommodation just a 12-minute drive away. Otherwise, there aren't many places to stay in Keenesburg, but there's plenty of other locations to explore in the general area. Around 45 minutes away you will find the artsy Colorado city of Lafayette, or 40 minutes away is walkable, craft brew-loving Arvada.
Don't expect many facilities in Keenesburg other than a couple of general stores and gas stations, but if you're into all things retro, the two antique stores in town are ideal for some treasure hunting. Christy's Gifts features toys, trinkets, used furniture, and more, while A Step Back In Time (located on Main Street) offers a little bit of everything: vintage saddles, unique crockery, and even a corner full of nostalgic video games. Visitors say the owner is knowledgeable and friendly, so if you have questions, don't be shy.
Keenesburg boasts tranquility, a small-town atmosphere, and many community events. Depending on the time of year, you can enjoy Easter egg hunts, OktoberFest, or Christmas in Keenesburg, but if you're worried about running into any "soreheads," don't be. Rumored to be the town's mechanic and barber who argued in year's gone by, the soreheads are, thankfully, no longer causing signage-worthy havoc. All that remain are friendly locals and a very generous wildlife sanctuary owner. As one Keenesburg resident said on Niche, "... there is nowhere safer or more welcoming."