Just Outside Denver, Colorado Is A Quirky Community With A Renowned Wildlife Sanctuary Attraction And Antique Stores

Colorado may be known for cities like Boulder or its reputation as the best U.S. state for skiing, but it's also home to a tiny town with a quirky community, a couple of cute antique stores, and an attraction that lets you take a walk on the wild side. Or rather, above it. Keenesburg, Colorado is around 40 miles from Denver, and if ever there was a town not to bypass on your I-76 road trip, this is it.

It would be difficult not to stop and scratch your head when you read the town's entry sign proudly brandishing their motto: "Home of 500 Happy People and a Few Soreheads". The sign has been there since the 1960s, but with a current population of closer to 2,500, it seems the word "happy" may be the only part that remains true. As well as the 2,000 extra people who live there, Keenesburg has also welcomed around 750 exotic animals thanks to the tireless work of The Wild Animal Sanctuary.

Over the years, the sanctuary has rescued lions from Ukraine, moon bears from South Korea, a group of tigers (named Larry, Mo, and Curly) from Oklahoma, and many more who now have plenty of room to roam. If you're keen to see these beautiful creatures, you can drive around 30 miles north of Denver International Airport or take the Bustang from Denver to Sterling, which stops off at Keenesburg town hall. From there, it's a mere 12-minute drive into the wild.