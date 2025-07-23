Situated Between Denver And Boulder Is Colorado's Walkable Gem With Craft Brews, Markets, And Festivals
The Rocky Mountains' peaks hide natural wonders, challenging outdoor activities, and a Colorado beer trail that includes world-class brews. Rocky Mountain National Park is the most visited attraction in the state (being the Rocky Mountain State, who knew?) with more than 4 million visitors annually. So it's easy to understand that folks land at Denver International Airport and bypass the Front Range for the mountains. But the Front Range Corridor — the megalopolis that comprises the metro areas between Cheyenne, Wyoming and Pueblo, Colorado — has a lot of its own gems, too. Arvada is a small portion of this megalopolis, just 122,835 people out of the 5.9 million in the state. But with award-winning craft brews, small town boutiques, and year-round festivals, it makes its presence known in a lively way.
Arvada is about a 35-minute drive from Boulder in the north. From Denver proper, it would be a 25-minute drive northwest. Alternatively, the RTD's G line would take you 20 minutes from Denver Union Station. The train leaves you in historic Old Town Arvada, the nexus of Arvada's shopping, dining, markets, and festivals. The town boasts 90 parks and more than 125 hiking trails; a walkable town with a charming atmosphere that'll probably convince you to move there.
The markets and the festivals you can find in Arvada
Arvada deserves to be considered one of Colorado's most walkable towns, alongside Idaho Springs, another walkable town in the Rockies also near Denver. It bustles with annual festivals and markets that'll ensure there is never a dull week. A popular place to find an aggregate of local vendors is the Arvada Farmers Market that runs every Sunday from June 1 through September 28. There, you can find Adiluna Boutique with artwork and vintage clothing crafted by local creators. Electric Cherry also sells vintage clothing to go along with its vinyl collection, local art and trinkets like candles. Also visit Book Cranny, a local book shop with shelves stocked with both old and new books.
Many of the local vendors in Arvada show up in the many year-round festivals. In March, there's the St. Patrick's Day Festival, for example. The Harvest Festival in September invites folks out for activities like car shows and community fundraisers for first responders. The summer invites everyone out for the Second Saturdays Summer Concert Series and Street Festival for live music and over 50 artisan vendors. Flicks in the Square films show every Friday night in August in Olde Town, perfect for kid-friendly movies. And in December, watch the community light up the Christmas tree while you enter raffles for prizes from the small businesses located in Old Towne Arvada. These festivals are also a great way to explore the award-winning craft beers in this walkable gem of a town.
Create your own award-winning beer trail in Arvada
If there is any other image to invoke from Colorado aside from the mountains, nature, and ski resorts, let it be the flows of award-winning craft beers that come out of this state. Craft beer is so synonymous with Colorado that the "Napa valley of beers" hosts an event-packed 4th of July celebration, with — as you can guess — an abundance of beers to try. With the award-winning beers in Arvada, you can easily make your own beer trail to try them all.
Start this beer trail at Resolute Brewing Company, which won Gold at the North American Brewers Association for their Execrator craft beer. Their other crafts have won Gold at the New York International and the Best of Craft Beers awards. Then check out Odyssey Beerwerks, Gold medal winners at the Colorado State Fair and World Beer Cup. Luki Brewery won Gold at the 2025 Colorado Brewers Cup for their Dunk On 'Em craft. And as an added bonus, check out the wide selection of beers at Denver Beer Co.'s outpost in Old Towne Arvada, right in the middle of all the action. You don't need to head to the Rockies to find a lively mountain town. Arvada has all the fun you need.