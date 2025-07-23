Situated Between Denver And Boulder Is Colorado's Walkable Gem With Craft Brews, Markets, And Festivals

The Rocky Mountains' peaks hide natural wonders, challenging outdoor activities, and a Colorado beer trail that includes world-class brews. Rocky Mountain National Park is the most visited attraction in the state (being the Rocky Mountain State, who knew?) with more than 4 million visitors annually. So it's easy to understand that folks land at Denver International Airport and bypass the Front Range for the mountains. But the Front Range Corridor — the megalopolis that comprises the metro areas between Cheyenne, Wyoming and Pueblo, Colorado — has a lot of its own gems, too. Arvada is a small portion of this megalopolis, just 122,835 people out of the 5.9 million in the state. But with award-winning craft brews, small town boutiques, and year-round festivals, it makes its presence known in a lively way.

Arvada is about a 35-minute drive from Boulder in the north. From Denver proper, it would be a 25-minute drive northwest. Alternatively, the RTD's G line would take you 20 minutes from Denver Union Station. The train leaves you in historic Old Town Arvada, the nexus of Arvada's shopping, dining, markets, and festivals. The town boasts 90 parks and more than 125 hiking trails; a walkable town with a charming atmosphere that'll probably convince you to move there.