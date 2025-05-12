Just Outside Of Denver Is An Artsy Colorado City With An Eclectic Downtown And Mountain Backdrop
Where the Great Plains dramatically meet the Rocky Mountains, it's no surprise that a chain of destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado feature great public parks, incredible food, numerous museums, access to bountiful outdoor recreation, and much more. Denver boasts the third busiest airport in North America, which means it's easy to connect from just about anywhere. Once you arrive, there's no shortage of restaurants to visit, bike trails to ride, and great views to take in. And if you're looking for something a little different than the hustle and bustle of the big city, the surrounding area boasts some beautiful natural spaces and welcoming suburbs.
About a half-hour drive north from either Denver International Airport or downtown, Lafayette is a perfect choice for a day trip or a charming weekend destination. It's around 12 miles east of Boulder and is quickly growing, now home to around 30,000 residents. Fortune rated Lafayette — which locals proudly pronounce "law-fee-et" — seventh in the magazine's 2024 roundup of the best places to live in the U.S. for families. Green spaces like Waneka Lake Park offer trails and recreation, and walking tours guide visitors through the city's storied landmarks and architecture. But to really get a sense of what the place is all about, a visit to its creative central hub will reward you with quaint shops, cafés, breweries, and vibrant public art. Known as Old Town Lafayette, the central district boasts epic eateries, arts destinations, and boutique shopping aplenty.
Creativity and community are the heart of Lafayette
Located along the dramatic Front Range, breathtaking views of the Rockies peek out from between Old Town Lafayette's buildings and over nearby fields. On a walk down Public Road, the town's main artery, you can stop into exhibitions and workshops presented by local artists at The Collective Community Arts Center. And after working up an appetite viewing art or enjoying a performance, you'll love grabbing a bite at Community Supper Club, which specializes in seasonal Coloradan fare and craft beer. Its menu often features delectable bites like fennel hummus and handmade sweet potato gnocchi. Then, head over to one of several breweries, like Liquid Mechanics, Sanitas, or Westbound & Down.
If you haven't noticed it yet, there's a bit of a theme to Lafayette: Creativity and community are the heart of this inviting and small, picturesque city, much like this other Colorado mountain town where art meets adventure. A volunteer-run public art committee oversees Art on the Street, an exciting sculpture loan program that makes large-scale art accessible to everyone. And it doesn't stop there! Public art grants and artist-run projects like Alley Art Amazin' have facilitated numerous colorful murals on walls, fences, and garage doors throughout Lafayette's neighborhoods. Walk, drive — or better yet — bike around to see dozens of vibrant paintings.
Tour breweries and boutiques by bike at Lafayette, Colorado
As you might expect at the foot of the mountains and a mile above sea level, Lafayette sees a good amount of snow in the winter — usually just shy of 70 inches. It enjoys an average of around 250 days of sunshine, though, which you can take advantage of by spending plenty of time outside. The best time to visit is between May and October to enjoy the warm weather, but there's something for everyone year-round. If you plan to spend the night, most hotel options will lead you to Boulder, but if you really want to dig into what Old Town has to offer, your best bet is booking a quaint bungalow centrally, where boutiques, restaurants, coffee shops, and breweries greet you right outside the front door.
A stone's throw from America's craft beer capital, Lafayette is home to a number of popular and award-winning breweries. Mainstays include Liquid Mechanics, Sanitas, and Westbound & Down, which all serve great grub to accompany your brewski, whether prepared in-house or provided in collaboration with local food trucks and delis. At Sanitas, Kenny Lou's Deli serves Jewish-Italian fare, like their signature "Mootsdell Madness" sandwich made with hand-pulled, house-made mozzarella, pesto, and tomatoes.
But getting back to the beer ... If you're in town with your pup, don't miss Romero's K9 Club & Tap House, which serves up an off-leash play area for dogs in addition to great drinks. And if you're seeking something just a little sweeter, check out Acreage by Stem Ciders, a 20-minute bike ride from downtown Lafayette. Acreage is the Stem Cider's restaurant and event space, where you can wrap up your day by watching the sunset over the Rockies.