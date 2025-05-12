Just Outside Of Denver Is An Artsy Colorado City With An Eclectic Downtown And Mountain Backdrop

As you might expect at the foot of the mountains and a mile above sea level, Lafayette sees a good amount of snow in the winter — usually just shy of 70 inches. It enjoys an average of around 250 days of sunshine, though, which you can take advantage of by spending plenty of time outside. The best time to visit is between May and October to enjoy the warm weather, but there's something for everyone year-round. If you plan to spend the night, most hotel options will lead you to Boulder, but if you really want to dig into what Old Town has to offer, your best bet is booking a quaint bungalow centrally, where boutiques, restaurants, coffee shops, and breweries greet you right outside the front door.

A stone's throw from America's craft beer capital, Lafayette is home to a number of popular and award-winning breweries. Mainstays include Liquid Mechanics, Sanitas, and Westbound & Down, which all serve great grub to accompany your brewski, whether prepared in-house or provided in collaboration with local food trucks and delis. At Sanitas, Kenny Lou's Deli serves Jewish-Italian fare, like their signature "Mootsdell Madness" sandwich made with hand-pulled, house-made mozzarella, pesto, and tomatoes.

But getting back to the beer ... If you're in town with your pup, don't miss Romero's K9 Club & Tap House, which serves up an off-leash play area for dogs in addition to great drinks. And if you're seeking something just a little sweeter, check out Acreage by Stem Ciders, a 20-minute bike ride from downtown Lafayette. Acreage is the Stem Cider's restaurant and event space, where you can wrap up your day by watching the sunset over the Rockies.