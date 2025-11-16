A Peaceful Lake Hidden In Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains Is An Underrated Destination For Camping And Fishing

A hidden lake in Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains offers stellar camping, great fishing, and a host of water-based recreation for visitors looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of Atlanta. Lake Nottely, a Tennessee Valley Authority creation dating back to 1942, is today an out-of-the-way destination that sits at almost 1,800 feet above sea level and boasts almost 4,200 acres of surface area and 106 miles of wooded shoreline. Visitors to Lake Nottely will find ample camping, top-notch fishing and boating, and a white-sand swimming beach for cooling off on sultry Georgia summer afternoons. While its remote location is a bonus, it's still just two and half hours from Atlanta by car.

Tucked into the mountains just south of Georgia's border with North Carolina, Lake Nottely is situated in the midst of the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, a lush landscape brimming with waterfalls, valleys, and trails that's a scenic recreational paradise in its own right. Lake Nottely's location amid 867,000 acres of public lands offers not only the chance for some lake-based recreation, but also miles of U.S. Forest Service roads to explore, almost 1,400 miles of trout streams to fish, and 850 miles of trails to hike, bike, or ride. Of those trail miles, 430 miles are designated for hikers. Visitors to Lake Nottely's Poteete Creek Campground can grab one of 88 campsites, giving themselves the perfect home base for boating, fishing, and swimming on Lake Nottely, or for wandering the forested roads of the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest in search of adventure.