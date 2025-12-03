This Charming Ontario Town Is A Lake Lover's Paradise With Scenic Waterfalls And A Welcoming Community

Sure, Ontario might be known for bustling hubs like Ottawa and Toronto, or for natural spectacles like the majestic Niagara Falls (which offers visitors more to do in the area besides visiting the waterfalls), but it's places like Bracebridge that truly capture the essence of this magical region brimming with rivers, lakes, islands, and trails. Roughly 115 miles north of Toronto, Bracebridge sits in the center of Muskoka, a region in central Ontario famous for its 1,600 lakes. It is also known as "cottage country," a nickname dating back to the end of the 19th century, when Toronto residents began building summer cottages here to escape the city, first arriving by train or steamboat.

The town, home to approximately 18,000 residents, is situated along the Muskoka River, a tributary of Lake Muskoka. With over 38 square miles, it is the largest of the region's "Big Three" lakes (the other two being Lake Rosseau and Lake Joseph). The same waters tumble over the iconic Bracebridge Falls, while the poetic Fairy Lake sparkles just a 30-minute drive from downtown. The area is also crisscrossed with trails and walking paths of different lengths, suited to all fitness levels.

Despite its modest size, Bracebridge feels surprisingly full of life. Downtown streets are compact and easy to navigate on foot, lined with cafés, bakeries, craft shops, and art galleries. Add seasonal highlights like the Fire and Ice Festival, farmers' markets, and outdoor concerts, and it's easy to see why the town attracts both young families and retirees. Residents also benefit from a low crime rate — about one-third lower than the Canadian average — and a solid network of public and private schools, such as the Bracebridge and Muskoka Secondary School and the Macaulay Public School.