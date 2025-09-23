Hidden Outside Toronto Is An Underrated Lakeside Region That's A Joyful Burst Of Fall Colors
Situated around 130 miles from Toronto, Canada, is a destination any foliage-hungry traveler in Ontario should visit. Savvy folks might already know about the secret hidden wilderness that thrives in Toronto, but just north of that major city is the lakeside region of Muskoka, a perfect getaway for those looking to escape the bustle of daily life and find some tranquillity. With a population of around 84,000 residents (as of 2024), the colloquially-named "cottage country" is home to picturesque lakes and forests perfect for outdoor enthusiasts who love boating, fishing, and hiking.
Are you craving the vibrant colors of fall foliage? Autumn is an ideal time to go to Muskoka. The crisp air fills the area as colorful leaves of red and gold can be seen. Mid-October is generally when the golden leaves are out. During the fall, the Muskoka town of Bracebridge offers up a plethora of autumnal-themed events like the Bracebridge Fall Fair, Honey Bee Festival, and Oktoberfest Muskoka, where music, beer, and food are all at your fingertips. Bracebridge also has a charming downtown with a variety of shops and restaurant options, such as Muskoka Arts and Crafts, Algonquin Outfitters, and so much more. Bracebridge Bay Park offers beautiful views of the town's Bracebridge Falls and Silver Bridge.
In Muskoka, you'll also find Bala, a delightful small town and cottage destination situated at the convergence of Lake Muskoka and the Moon River. Since 1984, it has hosted the Bala Cranberry Festival in October. The annual festival not only lets you taste many versions of the beloved fruit, but also includes live entertainment as well as unique food and craft vendors. If you want to travel to Muskoka, your best bet is to fly into Toronto Pearson International Airport, which is about a two-hour drive from the region.
Outdoor activities in Muskoka
Canada is loaded with places perfect for open-air enthusiasts. The "mini Finland of Canada," aka Thunder Bay, has outdoor recreation that travelers would love. But if you've already conquered the Thunder Bay area of Ontario, then Muskoka is the perfect next stop. Looking for outstanding hiking trails? Algonquin Provincial Park — considered one of the best destinations in Ontario for hiking — has 14 interpretive trails, miles upon miles of backcountry routes, along with 72 miles dedicated to cross-country skiing. You'll also find pristine lakes and diverse wildlife, including moose, beavers, and loons.
Check out excellent trails like Booth's Rock Trail, which is 3.6 miles in length and gets to an elevation of over 750 feet, offering visitors great resting spots and amazing scenery of the water. Along the trail are the Barclay Estate remains, a place that was once a vacation retreat for timber tycoon John Rudolphus Booth in the early 20th century. Another great Algonquin Park trek is the Spruce Bog Boardwalk Trail, which is about a mile in length and offers an easy, flat hike as you pass scenic views and rock faces.
For outdoor enthusiasts seeking more than a hike, there are plenty of places to kayak, paddle, and swim. Outfitters like Muskoka River Adventures, based out of Baysville, offer river tubing, river paddling, and shore paddling on the Lake of Bays. They do guided day trips, and their tours are mainly centered around the South Muskoka River. Silver Gull Outdoors, located in Gravenhurst, offers rentals for kayaks, paddleboards, and canoes, as well as tours to help visitors discover the beautiful Gull Lake. Fun fact: There are nearly 700 lakes in the Muskoka region!
Where to eat and where to stay in Muskoka
While it may not be the mouthwatering brunch capital of Canada, Muskoka has some lovely dining options for visitors to the area. If you're looking for down-to-earth local food, then the Old Station Restaurant (rated the number one restaurant in the Bracebridge municipality of Muskoka on Tripadvisor) is a must-visit. It has served Muskoka since 1985, offering a variety of soups, salads, and pub fare, including the iconic Canadian dish poutine. If you're looking for some authentic Mexican food, then El Pueblito should be your destination. The establishment's menu features many classic dishes, including guacamole, carne asada tacos, ceviche, mole poblano, and more.
Many people staying in the Muskoka region opt for private multi-day or week-long lakefront cottage rentals, such as those on Airbnb or Vrbo. For something luxurious, JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa is a highly-rated option. Located right on the banks of Lake Rosseau, this place has it all, from on-site dining for breakfast, lunch, and dinner to indoor and outdoor pools. Summer activities include biking trails, hiking, and saunas. In the winter, there's skiing and game nights, as well as a spa and gym. For another option, Muskoka Lakes Hotel is rated the best inn in Port Carling on Tripadvisor. With scenic views directly facing Lake Rosseau, it offers guests easy access to restaurants, shops, and art galleries nearby, as well as free lake equipment to borrow for your outings.