Hidden Outside Toronto Is An Underrated Lakeside Region That's A Joyful Burst Of Fall Colors

Situated around 130 miles from Toronto, Canada, is a destination any foliage-hungry traveler in Ontario should visit. Savvy folks might already know about the secret hidden wilderness that thrives in Toronto, but just north of that major city is the lakeside region of Muskoka, a perfect getaway for those looking to escape the bustle of daily life and find some tranquillity. With a population of around 84,000 residents (as of 2024), the colloquially-named "cottage country" is home to picturesque lakes and forests perfect for outdoor enthusiasts who love boating, fishing, and hiking.

Are you craving the vibrant colors of fall foliage? Autumn is an ideal time to go to Muskoka. The crisp air fills the area as colorful leaves of red and gold can be seen. Mid-October is generally when the golden leaves are out. During the fall, the Muskoka town of Bracebridge offers up a plethora of autumnal-themed events like the Bracebridge Fall Fair, Honey Bee Festival, and Oktoberfest Muskoka, where music, beer, and food are all at your fingertips. Bracebridge also has a charming downtown with a variety of shops and restaurant options, such as Muskoka Arts and Crafts, Algonquin Outfitters, and so much more. Bracebridge Bay Park offers beautiful views of the town's Bracebridge Falls and Silver Bridge.

In Muskoka, you'll also find Bala, a delightful small town and cottage destination situated at the convergence of Lake Muskoka and the Moon River. Since 1984, it has hosted the Bala Cranberry Festival in October. The annual festival not only lets you taste many versions of the beloved fruit, but also includes live entertainment as well as unique food and craft vendors. If you want to travel to Muskoka, your best bet is to fly into Toronto Pearson International Airport, which is about a two-hour drive from the region.