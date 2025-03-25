Situated Between Toronto And Ottawa Is A Magical Region Brimming With Rivers, Lakes, Islands, And Trails

Are you on the hunt for a low-key getaway with the same charm as tourist hot spots? Look no further than the dreamy Kawartha Lakes, a vast, picturesque area with hundreds of lakes, rivers, and waterways. A long underrated destination in Ontario, Canada, the Kawarthas are steadily gaining popularity as both a summer vacation hot spot and a permanent place to settle down. The region is located roughly 85 miles northeast of Toronto, a vibrant city where a secret hidden wilderness thrives. It's also a few hours west of Ottawa, Canada's capital city that is also home to the world's largest natural skating rink.

Beautifully situated, Kawartha Lakes offers easy access to some of Ontario's most popular destinations. Southwest of the Kawarthas is Prince Edward County, one of Canada's most scenic island escapes with beaches, shops, and world-class wine. The Kawarthas' neighboring region of Northumberland County boasts gorgeous scenery and quaint communities along Lake Ontario, including the laid-back beach town of Cobourg. However, Kawartha Lakes is more than just a stop along the way — it's a must-visit gem of its own, offering hundreds of miles of scenic trails, gorgeous beaches, picturesque small towns, and so much more.

The Kawartha Lakes are easy to reach from Toronto on Highway 401 and Highway 35. Peterborough, the largest major city near the Kawarthas, is also easily accessible with daily bus service from Toronto. Those making the drive from Toronto must make an obligatory pit stop at the Big Apple, a famous roadside attraction known for its freshly baked apple pie and giant smiling apple statue that is visible miles down the road along Highway 401.