Situated Between Toronto And Ottawa Is A Magical Region Brimming With Rivers, Lakes, Islands, And Trails
Are you on the hunt for a low-key getaway with the same charm as tourist hot spots? Look no further than the dreamy Kawartha Lakes, a vast, picturesque area with hundreds of lakes, rivers, and waterways. A long underrated destination in Ontario, Canada, the Kawarthas are steadily gaining popularity as both a summer vacation hot spot and a permanent place to settle down. The region is located roughly 85 miles northeast of Toronto, a vibrant city where a secret hidden wilderness thrives. It's also a few hours west of Ottawa, Canada's capital city that is also home to the world's largest natural skating rink.
Beautifully situated, Kawartha Lakes offers easy access to some of Ontario's most popular destinations. Southwest of the Kawarthas is Prince Edward County, one of Canada's most scenic island escapes with beaches, shops, and world-class wine. The Kawarthas' neighboring region of Northumberland County boasts gorgeous scenery and quaint communities along Lake Ontario, including the laid-back beach town of Cobourg. However, Kawartha Lakes is more than just a stop along the way — it's a must-visit gem of its own, offering hundreds of miles of scenic trails, gorgeous beaches, picturesque small towns, and so much more.
The Kawartha Lakes are easy to reach from Toronto on Highway 401 and Highway 35. Peterborough, the largest major city near the Kawarthas, is also easily accessible with daily bus service from Toronto. Those making the drive from Toronto must make an obligatory pit stop at the Big Apple, a famous roadside attraction known for its freshly baked apple pie and giant smiling apple statue that is visible miles down the road along Highway 401.
Must-visit waterways, parks, and towns in the Kawartha Lakes
The Kawarthas are a majestic, sprawling territory home to over 250 lakes and endless miles of hiking trails. With so many waterways, it's no wonder that the Kawartha Lakes are considered the "houseboat capital of Ontario." Boaters and anglers are spoiled for choice, with countless channels, rivers, and lakes to explore, not to mention the 240-mile Trent Severn Waterway, which runs through the Kawarthas, connecting Lake Ontario to the south and Georgian Bay to the north. Featuring an intricate historic lock system, the Trent Severn Waterway is actually a national historic site and one of Ontario's largest playgrounds for boaters and paddlers. With so many options for secluded lakes, visitors and residents alike are bound to have a slice of paradise all to themselves.
There is so much more to this unsung region of Ontario than its lakes and waterways. The area is home to two provincial parks: Balsam Lake Provincial Park and Kawartha Highlands Provincial Park, the second-largest in southern Ontario. Balsam Lake is home to accessible hiking trails and a large sandy beach, making it a popular summer destination. Driving through the Kawarthas is an adventure in itself, with stunning scenery at every turn and plenty of charming stops along the way. There are many quaint towns and villages to visit, with funky names like Bobcaygeon, Coboconk, and Omemee. The most picturesque of these small towns is Fenelon Falls, nicknamed the "Jewel of the Kawarthas," according to the local tourism board. In the town of Lindsay, known as the gateway to the Kawarthas, you'll find a unique enclave known as Little Britain.
Essential things to do in the Kawartha Lakes
With so much to see and do in the Kawartha Lakes, a bucket list is essential. Lace up your hiking shoes and hit the Kawartha Trans Canada Trail, part of Canada's national hiking trail, which is the longest of its kind in the world. Traverse the Doubes Trestle Bridge for panoramic views of rolling hills and treetops — be sure to confirm that the bridge is open to the public before visiting, as it was closed for repairs in the fall of 2024. For a change of pace, cycle your way through the Ganaraska Trail, spanning over 310 miles across a wide range of breathtaking landscapes, including the Canadian Shield. When in Rome, do as the Romans do, and in the case of the Kawartha Lakes, that means spending a day (or weekend) in a houseboat. Houseboating is a thrilling way to experience the Kawartha Lakes and also makes for a unique accommodation choice. You don't have to be an experienced boater either, as not all houseboat rentals require a boating license.
While outdoor trails abound, the Kawarthas also boast an impressive Arts and Heritage Trail featuring galleries, art studios, craft shops, concert venues, historic sites, and heritage buildings. Take a trip back in time at Kawarthas Settlers Village, showcasing pioneer-era homes built way back in the 1800s. When you're ready for some retail therapy, pay a visit to Bigley's, a legendary shop in Bobcaygeon with over 40,000 pairs of shoes and many unique treasures for sale. Bobcaygeon is also the birthplace of Kawartha Dairy, an ice cream company that is now a beloved favorite in Ontario. End your adventure on a sweet note with a cone or frozen treat from one of the Kawartha Dairy parlors in the area.