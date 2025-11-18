Colorado's Wildly Picturesque Canyon South Of Denver Offers Endless Recreation, Wildlife, And Wildflowers
All sorts of wonderful and interesting things can be found within the Pike National Forest along Colorado's Front Range. There are haunted train tunnels leftover from Colorado's gold rush days and wilderness areas with fantastic hiking and camping. One particularly beautiful place is Eleven Mile Canyon, which is about a two-and-a-half to three-hour drive from downtown Denver. This delightfully scenic yet accessible granite canyon was carved by the South Platte River and offers fishing, birding, climbing, and more activities in an incredibly beautiful setting.
It's worth noting that the Eleven Mile Canyon Recreation Area is different from the similarly named Eleven Mile State Park, which is along the Eleven Mile Reservoir. The state park is on the western side of the dam, while the recreation area is roughly 12 miles east. You can't get from one to the other without going back out on Colorado Hwy 24. Each area has its own entrance fee; for the state park, it's $10 per vehicle if you don't have a state park pass, and $11 per vehicle for the Eleven Mile Canyon Recreation Area.
The Eleven Mile Canyon Recreation Area is along the South Platte River and a dirt road that runs approximately 9 miles, taking you back toward the dam for Eleven Mile Reservoir, along what used to be the route for the Colorado Midland Railroad. As you pass through three rock tunnels, you'll be able to see wildflowers throughout the canyon, particularly in spring and summer. The drive through Eleven Mile Canyon is well worth doing just by itself to take in the sight of the towering granite walls and the river.
Fishing, rock climbing, hiking, and bird watching at Eleven Mile Canyon
Eleven Mile Canyon Recreation Area is perhaps best known as a sensational fly fishing spot. According to Colorado Trout Hunters, it's particularly good for brown and rainbow trout and gets busy during the summer. It's open for fishing year-round since the river doesn't typically ice all the way over.
For rock climbers, there are a number of impressive granite domes to take on. It's predominantly sport climbing, along with some traditional and bouldering. One of the classic beginner routes is The Staircase, a 5.5 two-pitch up Arch Rock. On the other end of the scale, there are some 5.13b climbs, so there's variety and room to grow as a climber each time you visit. Pikes Peak Alpine School runs custom climbing tours in the area, including at Eleven Mile Canyon. And after some hard climbing, there's nothing better than dipping your feet in the cool river.
There aren't a lot of hiking trails, but the ones that exist have incredible views. The Hard Rock Interpretive Trail connects the Riverside Campground with the Blue Mountain Campground. It's nearly 1 mile out and back with a short spur trail to an overlook. The Overlook Trail near the Spillway Campground will keep your heart rate up as you head up 400 feet over 0.4 miles to the top of the ridge. It involves some stone stairs and a bit of scrambling, but the views from the top are worth it, as documented by BackCountry Chronic. The Overlook Trail is a good place to bird watch golden eagles, and in late spring, you might be able to see bald eagles. Eagles aren't the only birds around, though. From hummingbirds and herons to hawks, you can see (or hear) all kinds in the canyon.
Picnicking, riverside relaxing, kayaking, and camping at Eleven Mile Canyon
There are plenty of pull-out points along the road through Eleven Mile Canyon Recreation Area, where you can get out and explore along the river banks, as well as four picnic sites with tables along the drive. On warm summer days, it's nice to get in the water, particularly near the Eleven Mile Picnic Area where the river is wide and slow. Keep in mind that parts of the river are rocky, the current can be strong, and there are stretches of rapids, so be aware of your surroundings when you enter the river. You can even kayak through the canyon all the way to Lake George, but you need to be prepared to handle at least Class IV rapids.
If you have the gear for a camping retreat, there are four campgrounds available. The 18-site Riverside Campground is near the entrance, and about halfway down the road is the Springer Gulch Campground with 15 sites. Farther down is Cove Campground with four sites, and the Spillway Campground at the far end of the canyon has 23 sites. At each campground, it's $24 per night, and they're typically open from mid-May to mid-October, depending on the weather. You'll want to reserve ahead of time, particularly in the height of summer.