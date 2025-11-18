Colorado's Wildly Picturesque Canyon South Of Denver Offers Endless Recreation, Wildlife, And Wildflowers

All sorts of wonderful and interesting things can be found within the Pike National Forest along Colorado's Front Range. There are haunted train tunnels leftover from Colorado's gold rush days and wilderness areas with fantastic hiking and camping. One particularly beautiful place is Eleven Mile Canyon, which is about a two-and-a-half to three-hour drive from downtown Denver. This delightfully scenic yet accessible granite canyon was carved by the South Platte River and offers fishing, birding, climbing, and more activities in an incredibly beautiful setting.

It's worth noting that the Eleven Mile Canyon Recreation Area is different from the similarly named Eleven Mile State Park, which is along the Eleven Mile Reservoir. The state park is on the western side of the dam, while the recreation area is roughly 12 miles east. You can't get from one to the other without going back out on Colorado Hwy 24. Each area has its own entrance fee; for the state park, it's $10 per vehicle if you don't have a state park pass, and $11 per vehicle for the Eleven Mile Canyon Recreation Area.

The Eleven Mile Canyon Recreation Area is along the South Platte River and a dirt road that runs approximately 9 miles, taking you back toward the dam for Eleven Mile Reservoir, along what used to be the route for the Colorado Midland Railroad. As you pass through three rock tunnels, you'll be able to see wildflowers throughout the canyon, particularly in spring and summer. The drive through Eleven Mile Canyon is well worth doing just by itself to take in the sight of the towering granite walls and the river.